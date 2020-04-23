MAY 8-9 #LETSRACETWO AT ELDORA POSTPONED

From USAC

Rossburg, Ohio (April 23, 2020)………Eldora Speedway officials, in accordance with guidance and orders issued by the state of Ohio and federal authorities, have announced the postponement of the May 8-9 #LetsRaceTwo doubleheader featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans with advance tickets, pit passes and campsites for the postponed event should hold onto them and monitor www.EldoraSpeedway.com and @eldoraspeedway on social media for rescheduled dates and times when available.

Eldora officials, in concert with USAC, continue working with local, state and federal authorities on determining a safe return to racing for everyone – guests, competitors, team members and the neighboring communities.

In the meantime, round four of the USAC AMSOIL iRacing Challenge presented by NOS Energy Drink will take to the highbanks of Eldora, Thursday, April 23, as the virtual sprint cars take to the half-mile at 9pm EST on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3dwwlJW. Sixty drivers are entered for the event at the virtual half-mile, high-banked dirt oval in western Ohio.

Additionally, new racing content continues to be available on FloRacing with new episodes of Thunder Relived, tonight featuring 1981 Eldora USAC Sprint Car winner Dave Peperak, airs at 8pm EST on FloRacing while the latest Inside the Ride episode featuring 2018 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget champion Logan Seavey becomes available on-demand at 8am on Friday, April 24, on FloRacing.

Furthermore, USAC classic races are airing non-stop for 24 consecutive hours, seven days a week, every week on FloRacing 24/7.