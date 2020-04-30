National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Rescheduled for July 31 and August 1!

By Bob Baker

(National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum) April 29, 2020 – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 31st Annual National Sprint Car Hall of Fame induction festivities scheduled for Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30, will now be held Friday, July 31, and Saturday, August 1 in Knoxville, Iowa.

“The health of our supporters, National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductees and our staff remains the highest priority for us here in Knoxville,” says National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Executive Director, Bob Baker. “We just didn’t think it was feasible for us to gather in large groups in late May. Rescheduling for August gives everyone some time to plan, and hopefully, we’ll be back to some sense of normalcy by then.”

One of the highlights of the weekend includes the attendance of previous National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductees, making the Friday, July 31, festivities at the museum a “must attend” event. This year, light snacks and soft drinks will get things underway at 6 p.m.

Following refreshments, at 7 p.m., our annual salute to our inductees on the museum’s second floor will commence! The roundtable of previous inductees always includes an open mic discussion with plenty of storytelling and fun times!

The reception is FREE and open to the public. We will again be treated to a night of stories from some of the greats of the sport! Invitations are going out to our inductees soon, so stay tuned for who to expect in Knoxville during Induction weekend and our Friday night festivities!

Saturday, August 1, will mark the 31st Annual National Sprint Car Hall of Fame induction banquet. The banquet will begin at Noon, and again be held at the Dyer-Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville. Those individuals being inducted for their career achievements include: Drivers – Greg Hodnett, Tim Shaffer and Jeff Swindell; Owners-Mechanics-Builders-Manufacturers-Car Sponsors – Walt Dyer and Paul Leffler; Promoters-Officials-Media Members-Event/Series Sponsors – Don Lamberti and Spencer Riggs; and Pre-1945 Era – Bill Cummings. Hall of Famers Dave Argabright and Pat Sullivan will emcee the event. Following Saturday’s induction, inductees’ families and friends are invited back to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum’s second floor for the unveiling of the new inductees’ plaques.

Tickets for Saturday’s induction banquet are $30 and can be ordered by contacting Lori DeMoss at 641-842-6176 or by e-mail at LDeMoss@SprintCarHoF.com. Tickets the day of the banquet will be $35. The banquet will again be held at Noon in the Dyer-Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa. Festivities will get underway with a catered luncheon from Rib Shack.

Saturday night’s events at the Knoxville Raceway include racing with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions plus the 360 sprint cars.

The museum itself is tentatively scheduled to open May 15, pending current policies concerning the COPVID-19 pandemic in Iowa.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!