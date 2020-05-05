May 15-16 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Dates at Tulare and Petaluma are Cancelled

From Lance Jennings

(May 4, 2020) — As the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic continues, USAC Western Director Chris Kearns has announced that the May 15th Tulare and May 16th Petaluma USAC West Coast Sprint Car shows have been cancelled. USAC and the track promoters are working on options to reschedule events once racing resumes.

Everyone is encouraged to stay inside and follow the guidelines set by city, county, state, and federal government officials.

For more updates, visit usacracing.com as well as the various social media for the United States Auto Club (USAC). In addition, you can visit the USAC West Coast Sprint Car website at westcoastsprintcars.com and the series Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.