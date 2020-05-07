Shane Stewart and Blake Hahn Added to Texas Crude Nationals Entry List

From Lonnie Wheatley

LUBBOCK, Texas (May 6, 2020) – Anticipation continues to build as does the field for next week’s West Texas Crude Nationals at Lubbock’s West Texas Raceway.

The current field of Sprint Cars for the event presented by Josh Baughman that takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 12 and 13, now stands at 38 with Shane Stewart and Blake Hahn among the latest to accept invitations.

A field of 32 USRA Modifieds will be in action as well.

Bixby, Oklahoma native Stewart, a veteran World of Outlaws shoe, will team with Joey Saldana aboard a second Lubbock Wrecker Service No. 11x Sprint Car.

Sapulpa, Oklahoma’s Hahn, a regular contender on the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, has a penchant for stepping up in big races with wins in the last two editions of Little Rock’s Short Track Nationals among his triumphs.

Channin Tankersley has joined the mix as well along with another trio of California racers including Blake Carrick, Tanner Carrick and J.J. Ringo to bring the Cali representation to eleven.

The Pertinent Information:

The What: West Texas Crude Nationals featuring winged 360-ci Sprint Cars and USRA Modifieds, both divisions by invitation. Limited to ten pit passes per car. Sprint Cars race for a $4,000 winner’s share and $800 to start the feature on Tuesday with the ante upped on Wednesday to $6,000-to-win and $1,000-to-start. USRA Modifieds race for $1,000-to-win each night and $200-to-start.

The When: Tuesday and Wednesday, May 12-13, racing begins at 8:00 p.m. CDT each night.

The Where: West Texas Raceway in Lubbock, TX, located south of Lubbock, TX, on US 87 to FM 1585, then east to Frontage Road and then 0.3 miles north.

How to Watch: While there will be no grandstand admission in accordance with current COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be available via PPV at https://www.speedshifttv.com/.

The Entries:

2-Kerry Madsen (St. Marys, NSW)

2-J.J. Ringo (Morgan Hill, CA)

J2-John Carney II (El Paso, TX)

3z-Brock Zearfoss (Jonestown, PA)

4-Terry McCarl (Altoona, IA)

5v-Colby Copeland (Rocklin, CA)

9-Chase Randall (Waco, TX)

10-Terry Gray (Bartlett, TN)

10m-Morgan Turpen (Cordova, TN)

11-Roger Crockett (Medford, OR)

11p-Preston Peebles II (Lubbock, TX)

11x-Joey Saldana (Brownsburg, IN)

11xx-Shane Stewart (Bixby, OK)

14-Parker Price-Miller (Kokomo, IN)

14e-Kyle Bellm (Nixa, MO)

15h-Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, TX)

16a-Justin Sanders (Prunedale, CA)

17-Josh Baughman (Odessa, TX)

17g-Channin Tankersley (Highlands, TX)

17w-Harli White (Lindsay, OK)

17wg-Shane Golobic (Fremont, CA)

21p-Robbie Price (Cobble Hill, BC)

23-Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA)

24-Garet Williamson (Columbia, MO)

26-Cory Eliason (Santa Cruz, CA)

27-Carson McCarl (Altoona, IA)

28-Scott Bogucki (Mclaren Vale, SA)

38b-Blake Carrick (Lincoln, CA)

41g-Giovanni Scelzi (Fresno, CA)

41s-Dominic Scelzi (Fresno, CA)

46-Joel Myers (Sebastopol, CA)

52-Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)

74b-Jake Bubak (Arvada, CO)

83T-Tanner Carrick (Lincoln, CA)

87-Aaron Reutzel (Clute, TX)

88-Kyle Offill (Tracy, CA)

95-Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

99-Austin McCarl (Altoona, IA)

Event Rules & Format:

Engine: ASCS 360-ci

Weight: 1400 lbs. with driver

RR Tires: Any ASCS or World of Outlaws approved tires

LR Tires: Any ASCS or World of Outlaws approved tires

Fuel will be available at the track.

Format is the All Star Circuit of Champions format. Qualify only against cars that will be in your hot lap group and subsequent heat race; groupings determined according to pill draw. Heat races will invert four cars with fastest qualifier among group starting second row outside. Up to 40 cars will result in four heat races with a maximum of ten cars per heat race, five transfer from each heat to the “A” Feature. More than 40 cars results in five heat races with four transferring from each.

Each heat winner and the fastest transfer from each heat AND the top two from overall time trials will advance to two five-car Dashes with a random draw for Dash starting position. Dash finishes will set front rows of “A” Feature event with non-Dash cars that have qualified for the main event lined up after the Dash cars by heat race finish (2nd place finishers, then 3rd place finishers, etc.). Starting position amongst the same place finishing cars determined by overall qualifying time.

Top two from overall qualifying time to not transfer to the “A” Feature from heat races will occupy the front row of the “B” Main. Remaining non-transfer cars lined up in the “B” Main(s) by heat race finish with starting position amongst the same place finishing cars determined by overall qualifying time.

“B” Main transfers tag the back of the “A” Main by finishing position.

Modifieds will run a draw/redraw format.

The Contingency Prizes: In addition to a purse exceeding $80,000, a number of contingency prizes will be up for grabs as well including:

Indy Race Parts Hard Luck Award – $200 for first non-transfer each night.

KSE Hard Charger – $200 each night.

Chalk Stix Heat Race Winners – One new bar per heat race winner each night.

Maxim Chassis Winning Move of the Race – $250 per night.

Bush’s Chicken Quick Time – $1,000 per night.

Mach1 Chassis – $200 longest haul.

Racer Accommodations: Cooks Garage, located right across from the racetrack at 11002 Highway 87, Lubbock TX 79423, will have areas available to park rigs overnight and areas to wash cars. The restaurant and bar will be open as well on Tuesday and Wednesday. Please use the south entrance. For additional questions, contact Trevor Cook at 806-893-2491.

Additional West Texas Crude Nationals Partners: The West Texas Crude Nationals on May 12-13 is made possible by invaluable partners including Lubbock Wrecker Service, Hollywood Blasting & Coating, Precision Catalyst, Fischer Body Shop, Folkens Brothers Trucking, Dissolvalloy Downhole Revolution, Beard Equipment, Nattress Construction and Momentum Racing Suspensions.

For additional information regarding the West Texas Crude Nationals, contact Josh Baughman at 432-258-3695 or via email at jbaughman@hollywood-tx.com.