United Rebel Sprint Series Opener FINALLY Set!

By David Smith Jr.

Oberlin, Kansas – May 7, 2020 – The long wait appears to be over. After close to three months hiatus due to the country’s pandemic, the 2020 season for the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing will finally kick off on Saturday and Sunday night, May 23-24 with the (Partial) Liberty Nationals at Oberlin Speedway in Oberlin, KS

Yet there will be some restrictions that need to take place for this double-header weekend to be successful.

“As of today (Thursday) and unless the state or county extends the phase one plan, we ARE GOING RACING Saturday and Sunday May the 23rd and 24th of Memorial Day weekend at Oberlin Speedway in Oberlin, Kansas,” according to URSS president Rick Salem. “We have been approved by our Sherriff/Emergency Director and Decatur County Health Dept to host a very restricted, participant only (no fans) race and we appreciate them working with us.”

The track is also limited to 64 cars, which will consist of 40 Sprint cars and 24 IMCA Modifieds. Last years’ top 20 in final URSS point standings will be guaranteed a spot if they plan to participate and then it will be first come first served for the remaining 20. You must all call to reserve a spot by calling Rick at (785) 475-7010. Modifieds will be first come first served and you must call to register. Sprint cars will run for $1000 to win both nights with $200 to start and Modifieds will pay $500 to win both nights with $100 to start.

There are many guidelines that will have to be followed and they include the following:

1. All trailers must be parked 15’ apart

2. Only 10 people per car and no intermingling with other crews. In passing each other please keep the 6’ distance rule.

3. Everyone is required to wear a mask when signing in to protect our personnel and is encouraged to be worn through the night. You must bring your own mask.

4. Everyone will have their temperature taken before signing in with a touch free thermometer and if your temperature is above 100* you will not be allowed in and must leave the premises immediately.

5. Everyone must sanitize your hands when you come to sign in. Hand sanitizer will be provided at the sign in area and other areas around.

6. All crews will be required to pack up and leave the area as soon as races are over. You are allowed to stay in your toter or motorhome overnight but do not break social distancing rules at any time.

Pit passes are $300 for ten people per team ($30 per person) each night with no single pit passes sold. Additionally, no fans will be allowed in the stands. However, Salem is negotiating with a couple of PPV providers to broadcast both nights of racing action. Details on this will be forthcoming when finalized.

Up-to-date event and series information can be found on the series official facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series while tentative schedule, rules, past results, champions and more can be found on their website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com.