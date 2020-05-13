MAY 23RD “SALUTE TO INDY” AT PERRIS IS CANCELLED

By Lance Jennings

MAY 12, 2020… USAC Western Director Chris Kearns has announced that the May 23rd “Salute to Indy” featuring the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars at Perris Auto Speedway has been cancelled. The United States Auto Club (USAC) and track promoters are working on options to reschedule events once racing resumes.

The May 23rd race is the fifth event on the USAC/CRA schedule that has been lost due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The annual “Salute to Indy” is a Southern California tradition going back to 1948 when Dempsey Wilson claimed the checkered flags with the original California Racing Association (CRA). After Ascot Park closed in 1990, the event was lost until Perris Auto Speedway opened their doors in 1996. The Riverside County oval brought the tradition back and NASCAR driver J.J. Yeley earned the Sprint Car Racing Association (SCRA) victory. Last year, Missouri’s Hunter Schuerenberg won his first “Memorial Classic” over Jake Swanson, Richard Vander Weerd, Matt Mitchell, and R.J. Johnson.

Piloting the Bill Michael owned #77M Sherman, C.J. Leary (Greenfield, IN) sits atop the USAC/CRA point chase. The defending USAC National Sprint Car Champion topped both nights of the “Spring Showcase” at Canyon Speedway Park.

Everyone is encouraged to stay inside and follow the guidelines set by city, county, state, and federal government officials.

For more updates, visit usacracing.com as well as the various social media for the United States Auto Club (USAC). In addition, you can visit the USAC/CRA social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

———————————————–

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner.

2020 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES POINT STANDINGS: 1. C.J. Leary-154, 2. Brody Roa-139, 3. Damion Gardner-137, 4. J.J. Yeley-126, 5. R.J. Johnson-124, 6. Stevie Sussex-120, 7. Charles Davis Jr.-113, 8. Austin Williams-107, 9. Dennis Gile-95, 10. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-93, 11. Matt McCarthy-91, 12. Jeremy Ellertson-90, 13. Chris Gansen-88, 14. Tommy Malcolm-83, 15. Kyle Shipley-82, 16. Jake Swanson-80, 17. Michael Curtis-74, 18. Ikaika O’Brien-60, 19. Ryan Ouerter-34, 20. John Romero-26.