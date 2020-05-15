USACTICKETS.COM LAUNCHES FOR JUNE EVENTS

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (May 15, 2020)………Tickets are now on sale at www.usactickets.com for the upcoming USAC National events in the state of Indiana, the June 14 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car stop at Tri-State Speedway and the June 16-21 Indiana Midget Week featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets.

All USAC events held during June in Indiana will follow state guidelines, limiting seating capacity to 50 percent at all venues. These tickets are expected to sell fast and will only be available online at www.usactickets.com while they last.

Once you go to www.usactickets.com, a screen will pop up asking you to choose which event you would like to attend. Please fill in your name and how many tickets you’d like to purchase. You also will be provided the option to upgrade to a pit pass. You will have the option to purchase tickets for the full week of Indiana Midget Week events.

On the screen, there will also be a space to reserve children’s tickets. All children’s ticket prices will be based on each track’s policies. Children’s tickets will count toward the capacity level and we can keep track of all the numbers to stay within the 50 percent capacity guideline.

There’s also an option to order an Indiana Midget Week shirt that you can pick up at one of the Indiana Midget Week events you are attending, plus an option on the bottom of the page to donate to the Indiana Midget Week point fund.

From thereon, please fill out the COVID-19 waiver, then read and agree to the terms and type in your name. Read and agree to the terms of the pit waiver if you have purchased a pit pass upgrade.

Fill out your billing information and submit and your registration is complete.

**How to Order Tickets on USACtickets.com Instructional Video: https://youtu.be/0tT9rShRDMY

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How do I get into the track?

Print off your confirmation email or, on your phone, present the QR code at the front gate when you arrive.

Do I have to wear a mask?

No, the choice is completely yours.

Can I sit with my family?

Yes. Members of the same household can sit in the same area. Outside of that, you are to practice all social distancing guidelines.

What if the state guidelines will change prior to the event?

We know this is a very fluid situation and, if this were to happen, refunds will go back on the card you used to purchase your tickets as soon as possible.

How do I reserve children’s tickets?

Each event on the online purchase screen has an option to reserved children’s tickets. All children’s ticket prices are based on the track’s policies. Children must have a ticket because they count toward our 50 percent capacity and we must keep track of these numbers.

Indiana’s USAC schedule will resume with a busy stretch of seven events in an eight-night span beginning June 14, starting with the return of USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship racing and leading into the 16th annual edition of Indiana Midget Week featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship.

The Sunday night, June 14 date will take the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship to Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind. for the 44th visit by the series to the southwestern Indiana quarter-mile dirt track.

Two nights later, on Tuesday, June 16, the popular Indiana Midget Week tour commences with six consecutive nights of USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget racing. First up is the 3/8-mile of Paragon Speedway, located just a little less than an hour southwest of Indianapolis, which will make its debut on the Indiana Midget Week schedule by hosting its first USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget race since 1985 and its first USAC-sanctioned race of any kind since 1998.

Following the opener at Paragon, on Wednesday, June 17, the series travels northbound to the quarter-mile Gas City I-69 Speedway, whose origins with the IMW series date to the inaugural year in 2005. Next, on Thursday, June 18, the 5/16 Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville is back on the IMW docket for the 11th straight year.

The quarter-mile red clay of Bloomington Speedway provides the surface as IMW enters the weekend on Friday, June 19. The three-eighths of a mile Lawrenceburg Speedway, which hosted the very first IMW event in 2005, serves as the penultimate race of the mini-series on Saturday, June 20. The 2020 IMW finale at Kokomo Speedway comes to the quarter mile venue on Sunday, June 21, which first hosted USAC Midget racing in USAC’s inaugural season of 1956.

All the Indiana Midget Week events will also feature local sprint car racing as part of the racing festivities.

USAC’S JUNE 2020 NATIONAL SCHEDULE IN INDIANA:

Sun., June 14: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – Sprints

Tue., June 16: Paragon Speedway – Paragon, Indiana – Midgets

Wed., June 17: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, Indiana – Midgets

Thu., June 18: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana – Midgets

Fri., June 19: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – Midgets

Sat., June 20: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana – Midgets

Sun., June 21: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – Midgets