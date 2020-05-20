Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame Postpones 2020 Induction

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (May 19, 2020) – Due to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s regulations that prohibit any gathering of 10 or more people due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed. The 12th annual induction ceremony was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 6 but that will now take place along with the 2021 class of hall of fame inductees next June.

“Every inductee deserves to be surrounded by their family and friends to celebrate their accomplishment. Unfortunately the state’s orders make that impossible at this time. It’s so very unfortunate but it’s what we have to do and we look forward to welcoming them and the other inductees into the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame in 2021,” said Randy Mapus, Fremont Speedway Historical Club Board Member.

“We have contacted all the 2020 inductees and they are very understanding and looking forward to next year,” he added.

Those scheduled for the Class of 2020 include drivers, Dave Hoover, Al Hager and Frank Kerr; mechanics/builders, Bob Door, Floyd Heft and George Gillespie; car owners, Chub Minier, Chuck Miller and Sam and Joyce Reed; and life-time supporters Ted Foster, Christina Roepke and Jerry Gabel.

For more information on the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame and to become a supporting member, go to www.fremontspeedwayhof.com