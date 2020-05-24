Rain Cuts ASCS Elite Non-Wing Short At Lawton Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

LAWTON, Okla. (May 23, 2020) – A stacked field of 46 drivers made the trip to Lawton Speedway Saturday night to take on the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, but unfortunately Mother Nature threw the slide on the field and ended the night’s action with the A-Feature left to be contested.

All drivers were awarded 90 Show-Up Points based on the final position of the A-Feature.

Action is set to resume Sunday, May 24 at Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas. Admission is $15. Pit Passes are $35. Front Gates open at 5:00 P.M. and racing is slated for 8:00 P.M. (CT). Additional classes include Tuners, Factory Stocks, Limited Modifieds, and Modifieds.

Monarch Motor Speedway is located at 7300 Kiel Ln. in Wichita Falls, TX. Information on the track can be found on the Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/MonarchMotorSpeedway, the track’s website at https://mmsdirt.com, and by phone to (817) 716-6588.

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq.

ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Lawton Speedway

Lawton, Ok.

Saturday, May 23, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 24C-Craig Carroll[1]

2. 53-Brett Wilson[4]

3. 24H-Ty Hulsey[3]

4. 71-Colby Estes[2]

5. 71W-Weston Gorham[6]

6. 9TX-Brad Wesp[5]

7. 41-Gary Floyd[9]

8. 02X-Cody Freeman[7]

9. 15-Jeremy Jones[8]

10. 43-Ricky McNamar[10]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 54-Evan Pardo[6]

2. 24-TJ Herrell[4]

3. 31-Mason Smith[1]

4. 1S-Tyler Webb[5]

5. 1-Paul White[8]

6. 74E-Claud Estes III[7]

7. 21C-Robert Sellers[9]

8. 54X-JC Wilson[2]

9. 80-Josh Hawkins[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Jason Howell[1]

2. 79X-Keith Martin[9]

3. 007-Cody Carter[3]

4. 6N-Cameron Hagin[2]

5. 67-Rodney Henderson[5]

6. 52-JD Fry[7]

7. 02-Dillon Burks[8]

8. 11L-Ian Lovett[6]

9. 3S-Stephen Smith[4]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 44C-Cody Price[3]

2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[9]

3. 91-Craig Oakes[4]

4. 21X-Harlan Hulsey[2]

5. 7-Jerrad Warhurst[1]

6. 21-Michelle Parson[8]

7. 77S-Gerald Smith[6]

8. 33-Mike Merrell[7]

9. T1-Kade Taylor[5]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 03-Joe Wood Jr[1]

2. 57X-Chris Phillips[3]

3. 79V-Ryan Hall[5]

4. 10-Bryan Debrick[8]

5. 57-Chase Parson[4]

6. 88-Alan Matthews[7]

7. 114-Todd Lovett[2]

8. 57D-Danny Chacon[9]

DNS: 148-Don Grable

B-Main

1. 71W-Weston Gorham[2]

2. 1S-Tyler Webb[1]

3. 41-Gary Floyd[7]

4. 6N-Cameron Hagin[3]

5. 21-Michelle Parson[4]

6. 02-Dillon Burks[9]

7. T1-Kade Taylor[14]

8. 15-Jeremy Jones[13]

9. 11L-Ian Lovett[12]

10. 02X-Cody Freeman[11]

11. 52-JD Fry[6]

12. 43-Ricky McNamar[16]

13. 57D-Danny Chacon[10]

DNS: 80-Josh Hawkins

DNS: 57-Chase Parson

B-Main 2

1. 31-Mason Smith[1]

2. 74E-Claud Estes III[5]

3. 71-Colby Estes[2]

4. 21X-Harlan Hulsey[3]

5. 33-Mike Merrell[11]

6. 3S-Stephen Smith[13]

7. 54X-JC Wilson[12]

8. 67-Rodney Henderson[4]

9. 88-Alan Matthews[6]

10. 9TX-Brad Wesp[8]

11. 77S-Gerald Smith[9]

12. 21C-Robert Sellers[7]

13. 114-Todd Lovett[10]

DNS: 148-Don Grable

A-Feature was not run due to rain