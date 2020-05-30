Seavey Wins Turnpike Challenge Feature at I-44 Riverside Speedway

From POWRi

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (May 29, 2020) — POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget competitors from all over would show up in huge numbers to Night 1 of the 7th Annual Turnpike Challenge at I-44 Riverside Speedway. With sixty-one total drivers signing into the pits the great racing action on track would keep fans in attendance on the edge of their seats the whole night as Logan Seavey would park his #19az in victory lane.

Leading all thirty circuits around I-44 Riverside Speedway Logan Seavey would definitely be the class of the field, earning the high point qualifier award and using a pole starting position to propel Logan to the lead and on to victory. Not going down without a fighting chance though, #71x Cannon McIntosh would try valiantly for the top spot on several occasions only to end the racing action finishing second. Kaylee Bryson #71 would impress all with outstanding driving skills. Notching her first-ever podium finish with the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget League by placing third. Trey Marcham #32T and Tanner Thorson #19 would have quite the battle for most the feature, swapping positions several times with Marcham eventually placing fourth as Thorson rounded out the feature’s first five finishers.

POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Series

7th Annual Turnpike Challenge

I-44 Riverside Speedway

Oklahoma City, OK

Friday May 29, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Robert Dalby[2]

2. 35-Tanner Carrick[4]

3. 3N-Jake Neuman[3]

4. 67-Michael Kofoid[5]

5. 15-Emerson Axsom[6]

6. 2H-Luke Howard[8]

7. 20G-Noah Gass[7]

8. 27X-Austin Wood[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5D-Zach Daum[4]

2. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[7]

3. 89-Chris Windom[5]

4. 19-Tanner Thorson[6]

5. 28-Ace McCarthy[8]

6. 4C-Gage Robb[2]

7. 55K-Karter Sarff[3]

8. 97K-Brenham Crouch[1]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 72-Sam Johnson[1]

2. 91T-Tyler Thomas[5]

3. 25S-Frank Flud[2]

4. 71X-Presley Truedson[3]

5. 00-Trey Gropp[6]

6. 82-Andrew Layser[4]

7. 2S-Cole Scott[8]

8. 20B-Brady Bacon[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 98-Clinton Boyles[2]

2. 7M-Chance Morton[1]

3. 44S-Andrew Felker[3]

4. 21K-Emilio Hoover[5]

5. 70-Cade Cowles[6]

6. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[8]

7. 3-Jake Nail[4]

8. 4M-Michelle Decker[7]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Daison Pursley[1]

2. 32-Trey Marcham[5]

3. 3B-Shelby Bosie[3]

4. 73T-Jake Swanson[2]

5. 00M-Shawn Mahaffey[6]

6. 26-Tristin Thomas[4]

7. 5T-Ryan Timms[7]

8. DNS: 51-Matt Ward

Heat Race #6 (8 Laps)

1. 19AZ-Logan Seavey[7]

2. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[2]

3. 71T-Zac Taylor[3]

4. 8M-Kade Morton[5]

5. 27-Keith Rauch[6]

6. 19G-Gage Rucker[1]

7. 42-Hank Davis[4]

Heat Race #7 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Kevin Thomas Jr[6]

2. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[2]

3. 4A-Justin Grant[4]

4. 84M-Blake Edwards[5]

5. 71-Kaylee Bryson[7]

6. 10J-Ricky Lewis[3]

7. 07-KYLE WILSON[1]

Heat Race #8 (8 Laps)

1. 95-Chris Andrews[4]

2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[5]

3. 73-Dylan Ito[3]

4. 7-Shannon McQueen[6]

5. 96-Cody Brewer[1]

6. 85-Matt Moore[2]

7. 10-Amber Balcaen[7]

QUAL. 1 (12 Laps)

1. 19AZ-Logan Seavey[6]

2. 4-Robert Dalby[4]

3. 9-Daison Pursley[3]

4. 7M-Chance Morton[2]

5. 71T-Zac Taylor[7]

6. 95-Chris Andrews[5]

7. 28-Ace McCarthy[1]

8. 71X-Presley Truedson[9]

9. 21K-Emilio Hoover[8]

10. 00M-Shawn Mahaffey[10]

QUAL. 2 (12 Laps)

1. 3N-Jake Neuman[1]

2. 4A-Justin Grant[2]

3. 98-Clinton Boyles[4]

4. 89-Chris Windom[3]

5. 91T-Tyler Thomas[5]

6. 5-Kevin Thomas Jr[6]

7. 15-Emerson Axsom[9]

8. 8M-Kade Morton[8]

9. 73-Dylan Ito[7]

10. 27-Keith Rauch[10]

QUAL. 3 (12 Laps)

1. 19-Tanner Thorson[2]

2. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[6]

3. 32-Trey Marcham[5]

4. 73T-Jake Swanson[10]

5. 44S-Andrew Felker[1]

6. 00-Trey Gropp[9]

7. 35-Tanner Carrick[4]

8. 84M-Blake Edwards[8]

9. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[3]

10. 25S-Frank Flud[7]

QUAL. 4 (12 Laps)

1. 67-Michael Kofoid[7]

2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[5]

3. 71-Kaylee Bryson[8]

4. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[3]

5. 7-Shannon McQueen[2]

6. 5D-Zach Daum[6]

7. 72-Sam Johnson[4]

8. 2H-Luke Howard[10]

9. 3B-Shelby Bosie[1]

10. 70-Cade Cowles[9]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 82-Andrew Layser[4]

2. 26-Tristin Thomas[5]

3. 4C-Gage Robb[7]

4. 10J-Ricky Lewis[6]

5. 20G-Noah Gass[9]

6. 42-Hank Davis[14]

7. 55K-Karter Sarff[15]

8. 5T-Ryan Timms[10]

9. 3-Jake Nail[13]

10. 4M-Michelle Decker[17]

11. 19G-Gage Rucker[12]

12. 10-Amber Balcaen[11]

13. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[2]

14. 27X-Austin Wood[19]

15. 07-KYLE WILSON[18]

16. 2S-Cole Scott[3]

17. 20B-Brady Bacon[16]

18. 97K-Brenham Crouch[20]

19. 96-Cody Brewer[1]

20. 85-Matt Moore[8]

21. 51-Matt Ward[21]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 35-Tanner Carrick[4]

2. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[2]

3. 15-Emerson Axsom[6]

4. 7M-Chance Morton[3]

5. 95-Chris Andrews[1]

6. 4C-Gage Robb[14]

7. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[9]

8. 21K-Emilio Hoover[10]

9. 20G-Noah Gass[15]

10. 84M-Blake Edwards[8]

11. 55K-Karter Sarff[16]

12. 72-Sam Johnson[5]

13. 28-Ace McCarthy[7]

14. 27-Keith Rauch[12]

15. 82-Andrew Layser[13]

16. 25S-Frank Flud[11]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps)

1. 89-Chris Windom[1]

2. 00-Trey Gropp[3]

3. 71T-Zac Taylor[2]

4. 71X-Presley Truedson[8]

5. 7-Shannon McQueen[4]

6. 42-Hank Davis[15]

7. 10J-Ricky Lewis[14]

8. 2H-Luke Howard[6]

9. 73-Dylan Ito[9]

10. 5T-Ryan Timms[16]

11. 8M-Kade Morton[7]

12. 00M-Shawn Mahaffey[11]

13. 44S-Andrew Felker[5]

14. 3B-Shelby Bosie[10]

15. 70-Cade Cowles[12]

16. 26-Tristin Thomas[13]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 19AZ-Logan Seavey[1]

2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[3]

3. 71-Kaylee Bryson[9]

4. 32-Trey Marcham[6]

5. 19-Tanner Thorson[8]

6. 5-Kevin Thomas Jr[10]

7. 9-Daison Pursley[11]

8. 4-Robert Dalby[5]

9. 3N-Jake Neuman[12]

10. 4A-Justin Grant[14]

11. 28-Ace McCarthy[23]

12. 73T-Jake Swanson[13]

13. 67-Michael Kofoid[4]

14. 98-Clinton Boyles[7]

15. 35-Tanner Carrick[17]

16. 91T-Tyler Thomas[15]

17. 44S-Andrew Felker[24]

18. 5D-Zach Daum[16]

19. 15-Emerson Axsom[21]

20. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[19]

21. 00-Trey Gropp[20]

22. 89-Chris Windom[18]

23. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[2]

24. 71T-Zac Taylor[22]