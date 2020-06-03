PROPOSED SOUTH AUSTRALIAN SPRINTCAR CALENDAR RELEASED

By Phil Michell Motorsport Media

Sprintcars SA has released their proposed calendar for the 2020/21 Sprintcar season with events set to begin in September and then conclude in April. The highlights of the South Australian season include five nights of World Series Sprintcars, including the first visit to the Whyalla Speedway, the Australian 360ci Sprintcar Championship at Murray Bridge and a return of the state-based USC SA and Tri-Series point championships.

The USC SA Series will begin at the Murray Machining and Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway on September 19 with the traditional season opener, the Bill Wigzell Battle of the Bridge, before round 2 on November 7. Round 3 of the series will be held on “The Ultimate Pink Night” on December 12 with the final round being run in conjunction with the 3rd running of the 60 Lapper on the March Long Weekend (March 6/7 2021).

The three round Country Tri-Series will return for a second year with two rounds at Murray Bridge and the other at Whyalla. The Whyalla round, on January 30, will be the biggest event in the venue’s history as it will also be a round of the 2020/21 World Series Sprintcars in addition to the 2021 South Australian Sprintcar Championship.

The Tri-Series will kick off at Murray Bridge on December 5 with the Grand Final on April 10, with a dual 20-lap feature format.

Overall prize-money for Country Tri Series will only be awarded to drivers who attend all (3) rounds.

The Murray Machining and Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway will also host “Club” events on October 10 and November 14.

World Series Sprintcars will host rounds in South Australia on December 26/27 and January 29 at Murray Bridge, December 28 at Mount Gambier, and January 30 at Whyalla.

Currently the 360ci Sprintcar season comprises of five events, including two South Australian Championships and the Australian Championship, but the Club is hopeful that this will increase as they are still in discussions with several venues. The opening meeting will be the rescheduled 2020 South Australian Championship at the Whyalla Speedway on October 31 after the initial running of the title was postposed in April. November will see two rounds of the Australian Allstars Series with Mount Gambier hosting the series on November 14 with the next round at Murray Bridge on the 28th.

March will be a massive month for the 360ci competitors with two huge events in a week with the 2021 South Australian Championship at Murray Bridge on March 20 before the Australian Championship will be staged between March 25 & 27, 2021. It will be the eighth time that Murray Bridge has hosted the Australian Championship and the first time since Chad Ely claimed the title in 2014.

All dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 and there is also the possibility of extra dates and venues being added.