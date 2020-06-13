Cannon McIntosh Lands Victory Friday at Lake Ozark

From POWRi

ELDON, MO (June 12, 2020) — After clinching the win on the final night of the Turnpike Challenge at Port City Raceway, Cannon McIntosh picks up where he left off by dominating Night #1 at Lake Ozark Speedway. This is McIntosh’s second career POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget victory.

Starting inside row three for the 30 lap main event, McIntosh found the bottom early and soon found himself in a battle for the lead with Jake Neuman, and teammate Buddy Kofoid. Jake Neuman and Buddy Kofoid, both starting on the front row, would battle for the lead in the beginning laps while McIntosh made his way through the field. Finding himself taking over the lead and clinching victory, McIntosh would claim his second career POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget victory. Teammate Buddy Kofoid would find himself clinching onto the second position and Jake Neuman rounding out your podium with a third pace finish.

POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Series

Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, MO

Friday June 12, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 67-Buddy Kofoid[2]

2. 72-Sam Johnson[1]

3. 3B-Shelby Bosie[3]

4. 26-Tristin Thomas[7]

5. 56X-Mark Chisholm[6]

6. 44S-Andrew Felker[8]

7. 00A-Aubrey Smith[5]

8. 60E-Mark Billings[4]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 28-Ace McCarthy[2]

2. 9-Daison Pursley[1]

3. 08-Noah Gass[3]

4. 19-Tanner Thorson[5]

5. 5D-Zach Daum[6]

6. 15-Emerson Axsom[7]

7. 97K-Brenham Crouch[4]

8. 8M-Kade Morton[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[1]

2. 71-Kaylee Bryson[4]

3. 3N-Jake Neuman[8]

4. 42-Hank Davis[5]

5. 49-Joe B Miller[7]

6. 22C-Chance Morton[2]

7. 21K-Emilio Hoover[6]

8. 00-Trey Gropp[3]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[5]

2. 67-Buddy Kofoid[2]

3. 3N-Jake Neuman[1]

4. 19-Tanner Thorson[11]

5. 5D-Zach Daum[15]

6. 28-Ace McCarthy[3]

7. 71-Kaylee Bryson[4]

8. 9-Daison Pursley[8]

9. 44S-Andrew Felker[16]

10. 42-Hank Davis[12]

11. 49-Joe B Miller[13]

12. 22C-Chance Morton[18]

13. 21K-Emilio Hoover[19]

14. 00-Trey Gropp[24]

15. 08-Noah Gass[10]

16. 97K-Brenham Crouch[21]

17. 00A-Aubrey Smith[20]

18. 72-Sam Johnson[7]

19. 3B-Shelby Bosie[9]

20. 60E-Mark Billings[23]

21. 26-Tristin Thomas[6]

22. 8M-Kade Morton[22]

23. 56X-Mark Chisholm[14]

24. 15-Emerson Axsom[17]