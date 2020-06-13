Ryan Bickett Scores With ASCS Frontier At Black Hills Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

RAPID CITY, S.D. (June 12, 2020) – For the 35th time, a new name was added to the list of winners with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region as Ramona’s Ryan Bickett in Victory Lane at the half-mile Black Hills Speedway.

Picking up five positions to capture his first career ASCS Regional win, Bickett made it to the checkered flag ahead of Wyoming’s Shad Petersen, followed by Sioux Falls shoe, Eric Lutz. Coming up from Green River, Wy., Zac Taylor was fourth with defending series champion, Jeremy McCune in fifth.

Robert DeHann was sixth with Kevin Ingle seventh. Trevor Plambeck, Travis Reber, and Adam Speckman completed the top ten.

ASCS Frontier Region

Black Hills Speedway

Rapid City, S.D.

Friday June 12, 2020

Heat Race #1

1. 88-Travis Reber[5]

2. 3-Mike Pennel[1]

3. 17B-Ryan Bickett[7]

4. 77-Damon McCune[3]

5. 18-Paul Jones[4]

6. 19-Jalen Powers[6]

7. 20-McKayla Worley[2]

Heat Race #2

1. 2K-Kevin Engle[2]

2. 5-Eric Lutz[5]

3. 34-Trevor Plambeck[1]

4. 33-Robert DeHaan[3]

5. 11-Mindy McCune[4]

6. 56-Randy Dolberg[6]

Heat Race #3

1. 1-Nick Haygood[2]

2. 86-Zac Taylor[4]

3. OJ-Jeremy McCune[5]

4. 2-Shad Petersen[3]

5. 4-Adam Speckman[6]

DNS: 0-Ned Powers

A-Main

1. 17B-Ryan Bickett[6]

2. 2-Shad Petersen[1]

3. 5-Eric Lutz[8]

4. 86-Zac Taylor[7]

5. OJ-Jeremy McCune[4]

6. 33-Robert DeHaan[2]

7. 2K-Kevin Engle[11]

8. 34-Trevor Plambeck[5]

9. 88-Travis Reber[12]

10. 4-Adam Speckman[15]

11. 77-Damon McCune[3]

12. 3-Mike Pennel[9]

13. 56-Randy Dolberg[17]

14. 1-Nick Haygood[10]

15. 18-Paul Jones[13]

16. 20-McKayla Worley[19]

17. 11-Mindy McCune[14]

DNS: 19-Jalen Powers

DNS: 0-Ned Powers