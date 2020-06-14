Dale Howard Edges Mark Smith for USCS Victory at Jackson Motor Speedway

From Pete Walton

BYRAN, MS (June 13, 2020) — Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi kept the paycheck for the 15th annual USCS Sprint Speedweeks Round #6 Finale in his home state on Saturday night at Jackson Motor Speedway.

Howard started from the k&N Filters pole position and held off USCS National points leader Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania for the final 24 laps of the 30-lap main event.

Howard had to endure several red a d caution flag events before reaching the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane.

Smith finished in runner-up spot followed by two’tome series Champion Jordon Mallett from Greenbrier, Arkansas in third place.

Young gun Hayden Martin finished in fourth place and defending USCS National Champion, Terry Gray from Barett, Tennessee rounded out the top five

United Sprint Car Series

Jackson Motor Speedway

Byran, MS

Saturday May 13, 2020

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 29A-Kyle Amerson[3]

2. 22-Connor Leoffler[4]

3. 10M-Morgan Turpen[5]

4. 10L-Landon Britt[7]

5. 29O-Jeff Oliver[6]

6. 43-Terry Witherspoon[2]

7. 7E-Eric Gunderson[1]

BMRS Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. G6-Cody Gardner[1]

2. 47-Dale Howard[3]

3. 93-Jake Knight[2]

4. 67-Hayden Martin[6]

5. 20-Jim Shuster[5]

6. 61-Cody Howard[4]

Butlerbuilt Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. M1-Mark Smith[3]

2. 10-Terry Gray[5]

3. 49-Mallie Shuster[2]

4. 14-Jordon Mallett[6]

5. 28-Jeff Willingham[7]

6. 21-Spencer Meredith[1]

7. B52-Bill Mason[4]

Hoosier Speed Dash (1 Laps)

1. 29A-Kyle Amerson[2]

2. M1-Mark Smith[6]

3. 47-Dale Howard[5]

4. 14-Jordon Mallett[4]

5. 10M-Morgan Turpen[3]

6. 10-Terry Gray[1]

Feature (1 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard[1]

2. M1-Mark Smith[5]

3. 14-Jordon Mallett[11]

4. 67-Hayden Martin[9]

5. 10-Terry Gray[3]

6. 49-Mallie Shuster[12]

7. 10M-Morgan Turpen[7]

8. 43-Terry Witherspoon[17]

9. 22-Connor Leoffler[4]

10. 10L-Landon Britt[8]

11. 93-Jake Knight[10]

12. 61-Cody Howard[16]

13. 28-Jeff Willingham[14]

14. 21-Spencer Meredith[20]

15. 20-Jim Shuster[15]

16. 7E-Eric Gunderson[19]

17. B52-Bill Mason[18]

18. 29O-Jeff Oliver[13]

19. G6-Cody Gardner[2]

DNS: 29A-Kyle Amerson