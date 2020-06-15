Grissom holds off Gladish in thrilling Day Transportation Kenyon Midget finish

By Ken de la Bastide

ANDERSON, IN – Local product Colin Grissom took advantage of a restart to capture the Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midgets feature.

The fans at Anderson Speedway, able to attend racing for the first time in 2020 were treated to a thrilling two and three car battle for the lead.

Fast qualifier Kameron Gladish took the lead at the start over Grissom and Jack Macenko.

Gladish opened a comfortable lead in the early stages of the race but at the halfway point Grissom and Macenko closed to make it a three Midget battle for the lead.

With five laps remaining Macenko made wheel contact with Grissom and his night ended against the front straight retaining wall.

On the restart Grissom grabbed the lead with an outside pass of Gladish and for the next nine circuits the two raced nose to tail.

Several times Gladish looked to make an inside pass entering turn three but Grissom was able to maintain the top spot.

Gladish made one final attempt at the win coming off the final corner but came up .173-seconds short with Trey Osborne, Ben Varner and Ryan Huggler rounding out the top five.

“I knew he was fast,” Grissom said in the Star Financial Winner’s Circle of Gladish. “I knew he would try to make a run at the finish.

“My car got faster after the mid-point,” he said. “This is a great way to start the year with a win and a second place finish.”

For the second consecutive week Grissom scored a heat win and Gladish took the checkered flag for the first time in 2020.

Gladish picked up the K&K Marketing pole award with a lap of 12.525-seconds followed by Grissom and Macenko.

After sweeping the opening event rookie Sam Hinds who set fast time, a heat win and took the victory in the Dick Jordan Classic on June 6.

Hinds spun on the first lap in turn two and was never able to restart his Midget for the feature race.