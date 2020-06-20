Cole Duncan Wins 2020 Season Opening Feature at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (June 20, 2020) — Cole Duncan won the Winged 410 Sprint Car feature on Saturday at Fremont Speedway. Duncan held off D.J. Foos and Trey Jacobs for the victory. Paul Weaver won the 305 sprint car feature.
Fremont Speedway
Fremont, OH
Saturday June 20, 2020
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 22-Cole Duncan
2. 16-DJ Foos
3. 3J-Trey Jacobs
4. 5-Byron Reed
5. 11-Zeb Wise
6. 81-Lee Jacobs
7. 1-Nate Dussel
8. 4-Cap Henry
9. 35-Stuart Brubaker
10. 21N-Frankie Nervo
11. 3C-Cale Conley
12. 8M-TJ Michael
13. 68G-Tyler Gunn
14. 23-Cole Macedo
15. 77I-John Ivy
16. 22B-Ryan Broughton
17. 2L-Landon Lalonde
18. 41-Thomas Schinderle
19. 70-Sye Lynch
20. 19-Jordan Ryan