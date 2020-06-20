Macedo Holds off Sweet for Haubstadt Victory

By T.J. Buffenbarger

HAUBSTADT, IN (June 20, 2020) — Carson Macedo faced multiple challengers on his way to victory on Saturday with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Saturday night at Tri-State Speedway. Macedo held off challenges from Jacob Allen early in the main event and a late race surge from defending World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet following a restart with five laps to go to pick up the feature victory viewed live by a national audience via CBS Sports Network.

The victory was Macedo’s sixth victory of the 2020 season and first of the year with the World of Outlaws came with Sweet applying pressure for the lead late in the main event.

“(Sweet) definitely made me earn it there, said Macedo. “My car was incredible, I knew I was really good. I felt like at the beginning of the race I could set a really good pace and had a lot of balance. The traffic started dirtying up the race track where I was running and I was debating on whether to move around or not. I got to lapped traffic the first time about lap 10 or 12. I started moving around and I thought that diamonding off the corner was better, but I think I was losing ground. I started doing that again at the end and Brad was able to get back to me. He’s a World of Outlaws champion for a reason and he made me earn it.

Macedo started on pole and took the lead on the opening lap with Jacob Allen and Ian Madsen in pursuit. After a caution flag while working lap two Critter Malone stopping on track Macedo continued to lead with Allen trying to keep pace. Malone was involved in a second caution on lap five and retired from the event with front end damage.

Macedo continued to lead Allen with Brad Sweet moving into the third spot. By lap 11 Macedo started to negotiate slower traffic which allowed Jacob Allen to close in four laps later. Allen had a pair of opportunities to almost pull even with Macedo using the bottom of the racetrack but could not make the pass.

By lap 20 Sweet caught the lead duo to create a three car race for the lead. On lap 26 Sweet was able to slide by Allen and set out after Macedo for the lead. Sweet was able to drive under Macedo for the lead on lap 28, but could not make the pass stick.

As the leaders were in traffic Justin Peck got sideways. Jacob Allen had nowhere to go and contacted Peck’s car, bringing out the caution flag. Allen had to go to the work area surrendering the third position to make repairs but was able to restart at the tail of the field.

Sweet was able to get by Macedo briefly, but it was short lived as Macedo took the lead back. Sweet trying to close the gap but ran out of time as Macedo crossed the finish line first over Sweet, Ian Madsen, Daryn Pittman, and Logan Schuchart.

Afterwards Macedo mentioned that having to pick up the intensity to hold off Sweet was made easier due to how good his car was.

Man, I wanted to win really bad,” said Macedo. “When he passed me on the restart, I said I was going to commit and either crash it or try and win. When your race car is really good it’s easy to make those kinds of decisions.”