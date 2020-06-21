Michael Fanelli Triumphs With ASCS Elite North at I-76 Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (June 20, 2020) – Capturing his first career victory with the ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Series at I-76 Speedway, New Mexico’s Michael Fanelli became the series’ eighth different winner.

Dominating the ultra-slick oval on Saturday night, the Rio Rancho racer was chased to the finish by Friday night’s winner, Zack Merritt, who came up from sixth with Todd Plemons completing the podium. Brett Ream and Gary Land made the top five.

Jeff Seesholtz went from ninth to sixth with Austyn Gossel making up half his starting deficit to seventh. California’s Ryan Devitt crossed eighth, followed by Brian Hardman and Coby Pearce to round out the top ten.

The ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Series will head south for their next outing to take on the Texas-based ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating on Friday, July 24 at West Texas Raceway in Lubbock and Saturday, July 25 at Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo.

ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Series

I-76 Speedway

Fort Morgan, CO

Saturday, June 20, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2-Michael Fanelli[1]

2. 8-Brett Ream[7]

3. 61-Jesse Fernandez[6]

4. 35-Ryan Devitt[4]

5. 56X-Mark Chisholm[3]

6. 16-Brian Hardman[5]

7. 59-Butch Hardman[8]

8. 56-Bryan Gossel[2]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Todd Plemons[3]

2. 74-Zack Merritt[2]

3. 20H-Logan Hershey[1]

4. 55-Gary Land[7]

5. 9J-Jeff Seesholtz[4]

6. 92-Coby Pearce[6]

7. 6G-Austyn Gossel[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 2-Michael Fanelli[2]

2. 74-Zack Merritt[6]

3. 17-Todd Plemons[4]

4. 8-Brett Ream[1]

5. 55-Gary Land[5]

6. 9J-Jeff Seesholtz[9]

7. 6G-Austyn Gossel[14]

8. 35-Ryan Devitt[8]

9. 16-Brian Hardman[12]

10. 92-Coby Pearce[11]

11. 61-Jesse Fernandez[3]

12. 56X-Mark Chisholm[10]

13. 20H-Logan Hershey[7]

14. 59-Butch Hardman[13]

15. 56-Bryan Gossel[15]