2020 Ohio Sprint Speedweek Schedule Finalized

From Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, IN (June 22, 2020) – The 2020 edition of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires featuring the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 is finally set in stone and will commence, officially, on Friday evening, July 3, at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio. Complete with nine events over a ten-day span, visiting seven tracks throughout the Buckeye State in the process, Ohio Sprint Speedweek will be as demanding as ever. The nine-race campaign not only boasts an action-packed agenda, but the annual spectacle will attract some of the nation’s finest open wheel competitors, all chasing a chunk of the $11,000 Ohio Sprint Speedweek points fund, $4,000 of which being awarded to the Speedweek champion.

After a Friday night visit to the home of ‘Ohio’s Finest Racing,’ Speedweek will continue with a doubleheader at Fremont Speedway on Saturday and Sunday, July 4-5, followed by a takeover at Orrville’s Wayne County Speedway on Monday, July 6. All four programs during the opening weekend of Ohio Sprint Speedweek will award $5,000 top prizes.

A scheduled rain date of Tuesday, July 7, will separate the first four Speedweek programs from the last five with action hitting high gear once again at Brushcreek Motorsports Complex in Peebles on Wednesday, July 8. The trip to southern Ohio will be flanked by a stop at Muskingum County Speedway in Zanesville on Thursday, July 9. Like the first four events on the schedule, action at Brushcreek and Muskingum will award $5,000 paydays.

The ten-day trek throughout the Buckeye State will cap with a three-race stretch of high dollar events, the first being the coveted $15,554-to-win Dean Knittel Memorial at Portsmouth Raceway Park on Friday, July 10. A previously scheduled Sharon Speedway doubleheader, featuring the annual Lou Blaney Memorial and the sought-after Justin Snyder’s Salute to the Troops, will conclude Ohio Sprint Speedweek on Saturday and Sunday, July 11-12. The Lou Blaney Memorial and Salute to the Troops will each award $6,000 top prizes.

A stout contingent of full-time All Stars will take-on Ohio’s finest, as well as a number of expected outside invaders, during the nine-race Ohio Sprint Speedweek schedule including two-time and defending All Star Circuit of Champions champion and 2020 leading winner, Aaron Reutzel.

Including a pair of victory lane appearances in Florida, Reutzel sits on top of the Series driver standings with five victories, holding a 40-point cushion over Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason. Reutzel’s most recent victory occurred in his home state of Texas, conquering action at Lonestar Speedway in Kilgore on Saturday, June 13.

Like Reutzel, Eliason will enter Ohio Sprint Speedweek with a competitive edge, earning eight top-ten finishes during the first ten point-earning All Star starts of 2020. Including non-point action in Florida, Eliason has been on the podium eight times, finishing second during three of those eight podium runs.

Monarch Motor Speedway winner, Danny Dietrich is currently third in the All Star driver standings, followed by Southern Oklahoma Speedway winner, Brock Zearfoss, Rookie of the Year contender, Zeb Wise, All Star veteran and Nashville-native, Paul McMahan, Columbus, Indiana’s Tony Stewart, former two-time All Star champion, Greg Wilson, Canadian hotshot, Skylar Gee, and former ASCS National Tour winner, Josh Baughman.

2020 Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires Schedule:

Friday, July 3 – Attica Raceway Park – $5,000-to-win

Saturday, July 4 – Fremont Speedway – $5,000-to-win

Sunday, July 5 – Fremont Speedway – $5,000-to-win

Monday, July 6 – Wayne County Speedway – $5,000-to-win

Tuesday, July 7 – Rain Date

Wednesday, July 8 – Brushcreek Motorsports Complex – $5,000-to-win

Thursday, July 9 – Muskingum County Speedway – $5,000-to-win

Friday, July 10 – Portsmouth Raceway Park – $15,554-to-win

Saturday, July 11 – Sharon Speedway – $6,000-to-win

Sunday, July 12 – Sharon Speedway – $6,000-to-win

2020 Ohio Sprint Speedweek Points Fund:

1. $4,000

2. $1,500

3. $1,200

4. $1,000

5. $800

6. $700

7. $600

8. $500

9. $400

10 $300

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (As of June 22, 2020)

1. Aaron Reutzel – 1594

2. Cory Eliason – 1554

3. Danny Dietrich – 1534

4. Brock Zearfoss – 1526

5. Zeb Wise – 1524

6. Paul McMahan – 1482

7. Tony Stewart – 1442

8. Greg Wilson -1404

9. Skylar Gee – 1396

10. Josh Baughman – 1378