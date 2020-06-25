Badger Midget Season opener Saturday at Wilmot Raceway

By Bryan Gapinski

Wilmot, Wis., June 24—Year number eighty-four and the 2020 Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series season opener are set to begin this Saturday June 27 with the 11th annual “Salute to Harry Turner” event at Wilmot Raceway. The 1/3-mile clay oval located on the Kenosha County Fairgrounds becomes the 21st different track to host a Badger Midget season opening event.

Zach Boden earned his first career Badger Midget Series feature victory in the 2019 event finishing 0.34 seconds ahead of 2019 Series Champion Chase McDermand. Both drivers are expected to compete in the event.

Seventeen times the season opening winning driver has gone onto winning the Badger Midget title.Seven-time Badger Champion Dan Boorse, won on “opening night” during three of his championship seasons at three different tracks: 1984, at Capital Super Speedway, 1998 at Butler Speedway, and the following year at Angell Park Speedway.

Other Badger drivers who have won on opening night of their championship year more than once include: Billy Wood (1954 and ’55), and Keith Thomas (1961 and ’62).

Racing action for the evening will include: Wilmot Raceway Street Stocks, A-Modifieds, and Bandits. Grandstands open at 5 pm, followed by practice at 5:45 pm with racing to follow. Admission prices for the event are: $15 (adults 12 and over); $5 (ages 7-11); free (under six).

The following Saturday Night July 4 the Badger Midget Series makes their only 2020 appearance at Beaver Dam Raceway. Joining Badger will be The AutoMeter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series, and the INEX Legends Series.