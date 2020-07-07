Rico Abreu highlights nine-race PA Speedweek campaign with Lincoln Speedway win

By Tyler Altmeyer

ST. HELENA, Calif. (July 7, 2020) – The months of June and July have been full steam ahead for Rico Abreu and Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing, most recently completing the 2020 edition of Pennsylvania Sprint Speedweek in the heart of Pennsylvania Posse Country.

Despite an intense schedule complete with nine races conducted over a nine-day span, Abreu persevered and put together an impressive stat sheet that included six top-five performances highlighted with a victory at the ‘Fabulous’ Lincoln Speedway. The Monday night triumph, leading every lap of the 30-lap contest, secured Abreu a $7,000 payday, as well as his first win of the 2020 season.

In addition to his victory in the Pigeon Hills, Abreu secured top-five results at Selinsgrove Speedway (second), Hagerstown Speedway (fourth), Port Royal Speedway (third), Williams Grove (fourth), and once more at Lincoln Speedway (fifth).

When the dust finally settled, Abreu was sixth in the final Pennsylvania Sprint Speedweek championship standings.

“That was a lot of fun. We love racing in Pennsylvania. There aren’t very many places like it,” Rico Abreu said, driver of the Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing/Abreu Vineyards/Curb Records/Lucas Oil Products/Self Made Racing/Dancer Logistics/Salty’s BBQ/Priority Aviation/No. 24 sprint car. “Racing that much can be strenuous, but my team never gave up. We kept working and working and the results definitely followed. I can’t say how proud I am enough.”

After an off-day on Sunday, July 5, Rico Abreu returned to competition on Monday, July 6, but this time in the Buckeye State, joining the All Star Circuit of Champions at Wayne County Speedway for a round of Ohio Sprint Speedweek. Picking up right where he left off, Abreu scored a top-five in his first Ohio Sprint Speedweek outing, finishing third after starting fourth on the feature grid.

Rico Abreu’s Ohio Sprint Speedweek campaign will continue later in the week. Fans are encouraged to stay alert online for continuing details regarding his final schedule.

Don’t forget, Rico Abreu will be visiting Sweeney Buick GMC on Saturday, July 11, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m, prior to Sharon Speedway’s Lou Blaney Memorial. Fans attending the appearance can expect to see his car on display, as well as the hauler and all-new merchandise.

2020 Rico Abreu Racing Statistics:

Total Races: 23

Total Wins: 1

Total Top-5s: 8

Total Top-10s: 10

**Stats only reflect starts in RAR #24 Sprint Car