Massive $400,000 in Prize Money at Stake When World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars Bring ‘The ONE and Only’ to Knoxville Raceway Aug. 13-15

By Nick Graziano

KNOXVILLE, IA – July 10, 2020 – Three days. More than $400,000 on the line. It’s “The ONE and Only” featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars Aug. 13-15 at Knoxville Raceway.

This ONE-time August spectacular, running when race fans would normally be celebrating the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s, includes Thursday and Friday races with full fields leading to Saturday’s $50,000-to-win Brownells Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank.

“I’m heartbroken the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals is unable to happen this year as we all look forward to gathering with our fans, competitors and officials in Knoxville each August,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said. “But with the twists and turns of this year, racing as best we can through the pandemic, we worked with Knoxville and the Marion County Fair Board to create this unique event to attempt to fill the huge void until we can celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Nationals next year.”

Friday and Saturday Features will be $10,000 to win and $1,000 to start, with the winner of Saturday’s Brownells Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank collecting a season-high $50,000 payday in a Feature that pays $3,000 to start. The format will be revealed soon, but Thursday’s and Friday’s outcomes will impact the way Saturday’s races are lined up.

“The purse and prize money for this week are still significant — it will likely be the most on the line at one race this season,” Carter said. “We know the crowd will have to be limited to meet social distancing guidelines, but those fans are going to see one heck of an event.”

Like every August at Knoxville, the best drivers in the world converge on “The Sprint Car Capital of the World.” Last year’s Knoxville Nationals champion David Gravel and Sprint Car superstar Kyle Larson have already picked up wins at the half-mile track this year. To earn another in August, they’ll have to compete with the likes of reigning Series champion Brad Sweet, 10-time Series and Knoxville Nationals champion Donny Schatz, defending Knoxville Raceway track champion Brian Brown and rising stars Logan Schuchart, Carson Macedo and Sheldon Haudenschild.

Remaining ticket packages for the front and back grandstands are going quick and can be purchased by clicking here. The three-day tickets for adults are $110 and $62 for youth 13-19. Kids 12-and-under are free and will receive a ticket on site. Camping is available through Knoxville Raceway by calling (641) 842-5431. Beginning Aug. 1, any remaining tickets will be made available for single night purchases.

Plus, if restrictions have affected travel plans to Knoxville this August, all three nights will be broadcast live on DIRTVision and included in a Fast Pass subscription, which features not only the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series, and DIRTcar Summer Nationals events, but also weekly coverage of Knoxville Raceway, Attica Raceway Park, Williams Grove Speedway and events from Australia.

For more on the World of Outlaws and “The ONE and Only” click WorldofOutlaws.com, KnoxvilleRaceway.com or follow on social media.