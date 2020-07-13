Tanner Carrick Picks Up Thrilling Win at Marysville Raceway

PETERSEN MEDIA

Tanner Carrick put together quite the week that saw him win at Marysville Raceway on Wednesday night before charging to a third-place finish at Ocean Speedway on Friday night.

“These guys work so hard, and to reward them with a win and a third-place finish feels pretty good,” Tanner Carrick said. “Thanks to all my guys, my partners, and all my family for their support.”

Wednesday night saw Carrick time the CVC/Cemex/Interstate Oil backed No. 83T machine in 13th quickest amongst the 27 cars that were checked into the facility.

Lining up on the front row of his heat race, the Lincoln, CA driver would take care of business as he raced his way to the win and made himself eligible for the nightly redraw.

Pulling the one, Carrick would lead the field to green for the 25 lap feature event alongside Shane Golobic. Getting the jump, Carrick would lead the way early as he would feel pressure from Golobic.

Getting into traffic, Golobic would wrestle the lead away, only to see Carrick answer back and reclaim the take spot.

As Carrick continued to lead the way, Golobic would mount another charge but Carrick was having nothing of it and held him off for the win in what was a very entertaining finish.

Fresh off the win, Carrick would make the trip to Ocean Speedway on Friday night where he would put together another solid run.

Timing in eighth fastest during time trials, Carrick’s second place finish in heat race competition would move him into the feature event, however he would not earn a berth in the Dash.

Gridding the field from the 11th starting position for the 30-lap finale, Carrick would get his elbows up on the ¼ mile bullring nestled in scenic Santa Cruz County.

Working his way forward, Carrick would complete a very strong week as he sliced and diced his way to a third place finish.

“We had great speed all week long, and I just wish I could have given us a better chance in Friday’s feature with a better starting position,” Carrick said. “Again, big thank you to everyone involved with our race team.”

Tanner Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, Interstate Oil, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Emerald, Timberworks Construction, Arai, and Spike Chassis for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 14, Wins: 1, Top 5’s: 4, Top 10’s: 9

ON TAP: Carrick now makes his way back to the Midwest where he will reunite with Petry Motorsports and hit Fairbury, NE on Friday and Saturday night, before Caney, KS on Sunday night all USAC National Midget events.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Tanner Carrick by following him on Twitter @Carrick_Tanner or @CarrickMotorsp1, and by clicking over to www.tannercarrick.com.