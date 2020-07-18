Henderson and Drueke Victorious During AG Builders Night at Jackson Motorplex

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, MN (July 17, 2020) – Justin Henderson and Tyler Drueke both captured victories on Friday evening during AG Builders Night at Jackson Motorplex.

Henderson garnered his sixth career triumph with the DeKalb/Asgrow Midwest Power Series presented by GRP Motorsports, which co-sanctioned the 360ci sprint cars portion of the program along with the Midwest Sprint Touring Series in a $3,000-to-win event.

Drueke won the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids feature to score a $1,000 payout.

Polesitter Terry McCarl led the majority of the 25-lap 360 sprint car main event, but Henderson remained within striking distance. McCarl left the more popular outside racing lane as he dropped to the bottom groove entering turn three on Lap 23 with traffic ahead. It opened the door for Henderson, who maintained his momentum on the cushion and was propelled into the lead exiting turn four. He led the final three laps before enjoying his time in Victory Lane.

“I’m just happy to be in Victory Lane with my family,” he said. “It was like a really slow moving game of chess. It was very fortunate to go our way.”

McCarl edged Lee Grosz for the runner-up position. Jack Dover placed fourth and Derrik Lusk rounded out the top five.

Grosz set quick time in qualifying out of the 32 drivers in attendance before Michael Faccinto, Matt Juhl, Gregg Bakker and Lusk each won a heat race. Mark Toews was the B Main winner.

Drueke outlasted 22 competitors to garner the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids win. Bill Johnson hustled from 10 th to second with Brandon Allen finishing third, Kade Higday fourth and 15th-starting John Lambertz fifth.

Micah Slendy, Johnny Sullivan and Michael Stien topped the heat races.

Jackson Motorplex

Jackson, Minnesota

Friday July 17, 2020

Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Midwest Power Series 360 Sprints

Qualifying

1. 4J-Lee Grosz, 14.097[13]

2. 4-Terry McCarl, 14.127[32]

3. 83-Justin Henderson, 14.129[23]

4. 81-Jack Dover, 14.162[17]

5. 5-Eric Lutz, 14.165[29]

6. 14-Brooke Tatnell, 14.219[24]

7. 11X-Gregg Bakker, 14.236[6]

8. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 14.262[16]

9. 5H-Michael Faccinto, 14.284[20]

10. 09-Matt Juhl, 14.300[26]

11. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 14.383[15]

12. 2-Derrik Lusk, 14.394[31]

13. 23-Brandon Bosma, 14.446[22]

14. 44-Chris Martin, 14.448[1]

15. 75-Tommy Barber, 14.453[11]

16. 03-Jamey Ogston, 14.484[12]

17. 5T-Mark Toews, 14.486[18]

18. 20G-Chris Graf, 14.527[10]

19. 33-James Broty, 14.532[27]

20. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson, 14.621[21]

21. 33X-Trevor Smith, 14.662[2]

22. 20-Brant O’Banion, 14.675[9]

23. 05-Colin Smith, 14.706[28]

24. 36-Jason Tostenson, 14.738[5]

25. 14X-Jody Rosenboom, 14.765[7]

26. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 14.829[4]

27. 2D-Dusty Ballenger, 14.841[8]

28. 33B-Scott Broty, 14.962[19]

29. 3-Tony Kaus, 15.036[14]

30. 1A-Brandon Stevenson, 15.067[3]

31. 91A-Reed Allex, 15.146[30]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5H-Michael Faccinto[2]

2. 4J-Lee Grosz[4]

3. 23-Brandon Bosma[1]

4. 5-Eric Lutz[3]

5. 14X-Jody Rosenboom[7]

6. 5T-Mark Toews[5]

7. 33X-Trevor Smith[6]

8. 3-Tony Kaus[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 09-Matt Juhl[2]

2. 4-Terry McCarl[4]

3. 44-Chris Martin[1]

4. 14-Brooke Tatnell[3]

5. 20G-Chris Graf[5]

6. 20-Brant O’Banion[6]

7. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[7]

8. 1A-Brandon Stevenson[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 11X-Gregg Bakker[3]

2. 83-Justin Henderson[4]

3. 75-Tommy Barber[1]

4. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[2]

5. 33-James Broty[5]

6. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[7]

7. 05-Colin Smith[6]

8. 91A-Reed Allex[8]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 2-Derrik Lusk[2]

2. 81-Jack Dover[4]

3. 35-Skylar Prochaska[3]

4. 22-Kaleb Johnson[8]

5. 36-Jason Tostenson[6]

6. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson[5]

7. 33B-Scott Broty[7]

8. 03-Jamey Ogston[1]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 5T-Mark Toews[2]

2. 20-Brant O’Banion[4]

3. 03-Jamey Ogston[1]

4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[5]

5. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson[3]

6. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[8]

7. 05-Colin Smith[7]

8. 33X-Trevor Smith[6]

9. 33B-Scott Broty[9]

10. 3-Tony Kaus[10]

11. 1A-Brandon Stevenson[11]

12. 91A-Reed Allex[12]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 83-Justin Henderson[3]

2. 4-Terry McCarl[1]

3. 4J-Lee Grosz[8]

4. 81-Jack Dover[7]

5. 2-Derrik Lusk[2]

6. 5H-Michael Faccinto[6]

7. 14-Brooke Tatnell[14]

8. 44-Chris Martin[11]

9. 35-Skylar Prochaska[9]

10. 11X-Gregg Bakker[5]

11. 09-Matt Juhl[4]

12. 5-Eric Lutz[13]

13. 20G-Chris Graf[17]

14. 23-Brandon Bosma[10]

15. 33-James Broty[18]

16. 20-Brant O’Banion[22]

17. 22-Kaleb Johnson[16]

18. 14X-Jody Rosenboom[20]

19. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[15]

20. 03-Jamey Ogston[23]

21. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[24]

22. 36-Jason Tostenson[19]

23. 5T-Mark Toews[21]

24. 75-Tommy Barber[12]

Heartland Steel IMCA 305 Sprints by Wyffel Hybrids

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 8K-Micah Slendy[2]

2. 05-Brandon Allen[5]

3. 12-Tyler Drueke[3]

4. 1B-Brett Geldner[4]

5. 8-Jacob Hughes[7]

6. 44-Cameron Martin[1]

7. 7L-Jesse Lindberg[8]

8. 1CC-Clayton Christensen[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7-Johnny Sullivan[2]

2. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom[3]

3. 24-Chris Graf[7]

4. 24X-Kade Higday[4]

5. 5-Javen Ostermann[8]

6. 14-Nick Barger[1]

7. 22W-Aaron Werner[5]

8. 11-Dalyn Cody[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 4S-Michael Stien[1]

2. 10-Trevor Serbus[4]

3. 56-Bill Johnson[6]

4. 81-Jared Jansen[2]

5. 12L-John Lambertz[5]

6. 27-Rick Schroeder[7]

7. 24T-Chris Thram[3]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 12-Tyler Drueke[3]

2. 56-Bill Johnson[10]

3. 05-Brandon Allen[8]

4. 24X-Kade Higday[7]

5. 12L-John Lambertz[15]

6. 5-Javen Ostermann[14]

7. 4S-Michael Stien[6]

8. 8K-Micah Slendy[2]

9. 1CC-Clayton Christensen[23]

10. 7L-Jesse Lindberg[19]

11. 27-Rick Schroeder[18]

12. 10-Trevor Serbus[4]

13. 24T-Chris Thram[21]

14. 22W-Aaron Werner[20]

15. 11-Dalyn Cody[22]

16. 24-Chris Graf[5]

17. 1B-Brett Geldner[11]

18. 14-Nick Barger[17]

19. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom[1]

20. 7-Johnny Sullivan[9]

21. 8-Jacob Hughes[13]

22. 81-Jared Jansen[12]

23. 44-Cameron Martin[16]