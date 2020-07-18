Westfall Wins at Gas City

GAS CITY, IN (July 17, 2020) — Matt Westfall won the non-wing 410 sprint car feature on Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Westfall held off Shane Cockrum and C.J. Leary for the victory. Anton Hernandez and Scotty Weir rounded out the top five.
Gas City I-69 Speedway
Gas City, Indiana
Friday July 17, 2020
Feature:
1. Matt Westfall
2. Shane Cockrum
3. C.J. Leary
4. Anton Hernandez
5. Scotty Weir
6. J.J. Hughes
7. Thomas Meseraull
8. Adam Byrkett
9. Brayden Fox
10. Dustin Ingle
11. Dallas Hewitt
12. Korbyn Hayslett
13. Max Guilford
14. Evan Mosley
15. Cole Ketcham
16. Dakota Jackson
17. Sterling Cling
18. Kevin Thomas Jr.
19. Carson Short
20. Clinton Boyles