Westfall Wins at Gas City

GAS CITY, IN (July 17, 2020) — Matt Westfall won the non-wing 410 sprint car feature on Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Westfall held off Shane Cockrum and C.J. Leary for the victory. Anton Hernandez and Scotty Weir rounded out the top five.

Gas City I-69 Speedway

Gas City, Indiana

Friday July 17, 2020

Feature:

1. Matt Westfall

2. Shane Cockrum

3. C.J. Leary

4. Anton Hernandez

5. Scotty Weir

6. J.J. Hughes

7. Thomas Meseraull

8. Adam Byrkett

9. Brayden Fox

10. Dustin Ingle

11. Dallas Hewitt

12. Korbyn Hayslett

13. Max Guilford

14. Evan Mosley

15. Cole Ketcham

16. Dakota Jackson

17. Sterling Cling

18. Kevin Thomas Jr.

19. Carson Short

20. Clinton Boyles