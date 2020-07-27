Huset’s Speedway Welcoming All Stars on Sunday for $20,000-to-Win Grand Reopening

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (July 27, 2020) – The spotlight will be turned back on Huset’s Speedway this week in anticipation for its first race since May 2017.

The dirt oval, which was acquired by Minnesota businessman Tod Quiring earlier this month, will host the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions on Sunday during the $20,000-to-win C & B Operations Grand Reopening presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking.

Tony Stewart and Kyle Larson are among the stellar field of competitors expected to tackle the event, which also pays $1,000 to start.

The Late Model Street Stock Touring Series is also part of the racing program.

The All Stars series hasn’t visited the track since July 2014 when Ian Madsen and Rico Abreu were victorious. Tim Shaffer has earned the most All Star triumphs at the track, winning three of the 14 total races.

Aaron Reutzel is the current All Star points leader with Cory Eliason ranked second. Paul McMahan rounds out the podium with Zeb Wise, Josh Baughman, Skyler Gee and Greg Wilson also full-time competitors with the series.

Advanced tickets for Sunday’s event are available at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com. All seating is general admission. VIP suites are available by calling 605-359-4955.

The pits will open at 2 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 4 p.m. Hot laps start the action at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a rain date of Monday.

Fans who purchased tickets to the All Star Circuit of Champions event scheduled for Jackson Motorplex on Friday, July 31, will receive a refund. The Jackson Motorplex tickets will not be valid at Huset’s Speedway.

Sunday for the C & B Operations Grand Reopening presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking featuring the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions and the Late Model Street Stock Touring Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a 3/8-mile dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.