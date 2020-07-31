Attica Raceway Park adjusts policies with new state regulations

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – In compliance with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s mandate through the Seneca County Health Department of no spectators, Attica Raceway Park will not be selling any general admission tickets until further notice starting Friday July 31.

Pit passes will be available at the main ticket office and at the pit entrance for $25 for ages 11 and up. Kids 10 and under are free. A $25 entry fee per team will also be in effect starting July 31. The entry fee will be deducted from payoff at the end of the night.

“Things change day to day with this pandemic and we have to adapt to these changes. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through these times,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

Participants are reminded to maintain social distance guidelines, and face coverings are required.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:45 p.m. on NAPA Auto Parts Night.