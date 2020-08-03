Feature Winners: July 29-August 2, 2020

Wednesday July 29, 2020

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – David Gravel

Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – R.J. McGahney

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Sean Becker

Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Indiana Sprint Week – Justin Grant

Thursday July 30, 2020

Dubuque Speedway – Dubuque, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association – Seth Bergman

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association – Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race – Kyle Larson

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Jared Peterson

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints – Kelsey Carpenter

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Devon Borden

Friday July 31, 2020

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Kyle Larson

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Cody Wehrle

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – AFCS 305 Sprint Cars – Jamie Miller

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – AFCS 410 Sprint Cars – Cap Henry

Belleville High Banks – Belleville, KS – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Belleville 305 Nationals – Zach Blurton

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – ASCS Frontier Region – Ryan Bickett

Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series – Jeffrey Weaver

Crawford County Speedway – Denison, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Ryan Voss

Dacotah Speedway – Mandan, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Brendan Mullen

Langlade County Speedway – Antigo, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Bill Balog

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – A.J. Flick

Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO – USA – ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Jeff Seesholtz

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Derek Locke

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Danny Dietrich

Saturday August 1, 2020

Abilene Speedway – Abilene, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series – Jeb Sessums

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Billy Johnson

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Dylan Shatzer

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Kenny Edkin

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England – Chris Donnelly

Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Austin Sause

Crawford County Speedway – Van Buren, AR – USA – USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma – Ty Hulsey

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Avery Goodman

Dacotah Speedway – Mandan, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Bobby Martin

Delaware International Speedway – Delmar, DE – USA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series – Tim Tanner Jr.

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Adam Gullion

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Garrett Green

Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, WA – USA – Northwest Sprint Car Racing Association – Jay Dishneau

I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – USA – ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Jeff Seesholtz

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Chris Thram

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Kyle Larson

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Lynton Jeffrey

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Taylor Walton

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Gary Owens

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Non-Wing Champ Sprints – T.J. Herrell

Lee County Speedway – Donnellson, IA – USA – USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series – Brent Burrows

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Danny Dietrich

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – North East Wingless Sprints – Brian Spencer

Off Road Raceway – Norfolk, NE – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Brant O’Banion

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Colin Smith

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Travis Arenz

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – Cody Burls Memorial – Howard Moore

Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Midget Cars – Jeff Champagne

Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Wingless Auto Club – Doug McPhail

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Ryan Zielski

Sunday August 2, 2020

Belleville High Banks – Belleville, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Belleville 305 Nationals – Adam Trimble

Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Cory Eliason

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Armin Hostetter Memorial – Danny Dietrich