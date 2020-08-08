Lynton Jeffrey Wires Field on Night #2 of the Knoxville 360 Nationals

_Top Stories, ASCS National Tour, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway
Brian Brown, Lynton Jeffrey, and Sawyer Phillips (Serena Dalhamer photo)

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 7, 2020) – Lynton Jeffrey led from start to finish to claim Night #2 of the 30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank Friday night at Knoxville Raceway. The win was worth $3,000 to the Sydney, New South Wales, Australia native now living in Prairie City, Iowa. As far as the lineups for Saturday night’s championship? They’re set. Kerry Madsen and Joey Saldana will take their place in the front row (see the unofficial lineups below).

Jeffrey started from the pole of the 20-lap main event. Scott Bogucki trailed in second, followed by Sawyer Phillips, Carson McCarl and Brian Brown. Brown took the fourth spot from McCarl on lap three. As soon as that happened, the top four separated themselves a bit from the field.

For much of the race’s distance, a blanket could be thrown over those top four spots. Jeffrey stayed out front, but Bogucki was right there challenging much of the way. A big Bogucki bid for the lead came on lap nine and again on lap ten.

Blake Hahn’s race came to an end on lap 12, when he emanated smoke and exited the track. Sawyer Phillips held third much of the way on the low side, while being pressed by Brown on the high side. On lap 14, Brown shot by, but Phillips came back and reclaimed the show position with five to go.

Lap 18 brought the only caution when Kelby Watt smacked the wall, flattening his right rear. Jeffrey sailed away the last two laps, but Phillips and Brown gained second and third from Bogucki on the restart. Brown would sneak by Phillips to take the runner-up spot.

Jeffrey’s second win of the season and his career in the 360 class came ahead of Brown, Phillips, Bogucki and Joey Saldana. Carson McCarl, Dylan Westbrook, Brooke Tatnell, Brock Zearfoss and Trey Starks completed the top ten. Saldana set quick time over the 48-car field, while Davey Heskin, Bogucki, Starks, Christian Bowman and Chris Martin won heat races. Jordon Mallett won the C main, and Alex Hill took the B.

“I didn’t really know,” said Jeffrey of how close Bogucki was. “I was just concentrating out front. I guess he got a couple runs on me. I was just being a little cautious in lapped traffic. I think we had a little bit in the tank there, and I was just leaving it a little bit out there. At the end of the day, I just had to put my foot down and go.”

“Sawyer did a good job,” said Brown of his racelong battle with Phillips. “I’ve known him for a long time. These young guys are getting smarter and smarter. He’s using the right lines and it’s difficult to get by sometimes. He did a phenomenal job. Scott did a good job too; I just got a good run off of two. I feel like I let us down a little qualifying. It was a C-minus for the driver tonight.”

“We had this car rolling,” said Phillips. “It felt good to get some clean laps there. We didn’t have anything for Lynton, but I think we could have stayed ahead of Brown if the right rear didn’t go down under the caution. Hopefully, we’ll be locked in for tomorrow.”

We crown a champion at the 30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank continues on Saturday night! For tickets and other information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com, and Knoxville Raceway’s Facebook and Twitter.

MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals Night #2 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 12N, Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, IN (4), 16.736; 2. 3Z, Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA (17), 16.754; 3. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (8), 16.783; 4. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (20), 16.833; 5. 18, Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE (10), 16.838; 6. 14T, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (14), 16.852; 7. 94, Jeff Swindell, Bartlett, TN (5), 16.885; 8. 4, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (40), 16.899; 9. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (23), 16.923; 10. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (15), 16.947; 11. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (13), 16.949; 12. 28, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (46), 16.980; 13. 83J, Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA (35), 17.002; 14. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (39), 17.029; 15. 47X, Dylan Westbrook, Scotland, ONT, Can. (45), 17.053; 16. 5C, Colby Copeland, Roseville, CA (32), 17.079; 17. 24D, Danny Sams III, North Port, FL (31), 17.081; 18. 55M, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (30), 17.084; 19. 53D, Jack Dover, Springfield, NE (48), 17.099; 20. 35, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (42), 17.100; 21. 37H, Matthew Howard, Lawrence, KS (1), 17.113; 22. 35P, Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, MN (43), 17.116; 23. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (47), 17.142; 24. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (26), 17.158; 25. 20F, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA (7), 17.174; 26. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (3), 17.184; 27. 17, Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX (33), 17.242; 28. 44S, Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA (36), 17.269; 29. 52, Blake Hahn, Sapulpa, OK (29), 17.283; 30. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (38), 17.293; 31. 6R, Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL (24), 17.301; 32. 28F, Davie Franek, Sussex, NJ (19), 17.360; 33. 9, James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust. (37), 17.377; 34. 81A, Chris Morgan, Topeka, KS (21), 17.425; 35. 13MJ, Brandon Halverson, Jackson, MN (11), 17.490; 36. 35S, Jason Shultz, Carlisle, PA (41), 17.518; 37. 88X, Scottie McDonald, Porter, TX (16), 17.547; 38. 90, Lance Norick, Oklahoma City, OK (27), 17.732; 39. 22P, Jonathan Preston, Romulus, NY (44), 17.739; 40. 17B, Ryan Bickett, Ramona, SD (18), 17.759; 41. 14M, Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier, AR (2), 17.908; 42. 21R, Shane Hopkins, Placerville, CA (34), 18.151; 43. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (28), 18.245; 44. 22B, Jesse Baker, Grants, NM (25), 18.284; 45. 88R, Rowdy Reber, Rapid City, SD (6), 20.303; 46. DQ (No Report to Scales) 22M, Shawn Murray, Jacksonville, FL (22), 17.711; 47. 35MM, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (9), NT; 48. 39M, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (12), NT.

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Davey Heskin (1); 2. Joey Saldana (6); 3. Sawyer Phillips (4); 4. Brooke Tatnell (5) / 5. Jason Shultz (8); 6. Ryan Bunton (7); 7. Colby Copeland (3); 8. Matthew Howard (2) / 9. Jordon Mallett (9); 10. Shawn Murray (10)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:19.7: 1. Scott Bogucki (4); 2. Josh Baughman (1); 3. Skylar Prochaska (2); 4. Brock Zearfoss (6) / 5. Jeff Swindell (5); 6. Danny Sams III (3); 7. Davie Franek (7); 8. Scottie McDonald (8) / 9. Shane Hopkins (9) DNS – 10. Ian Madsen

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:19.4: 1. Trey Starks (1); 2. Lynton Jeffrey (4); 3. Kelby Watt (2); 4. Carson McCarl (6) / 5. Terry McCarl (5); 6. James McFadden (7); 7. McKenna Haase (3); 8. Lance Norick (8) / 9. Alan Zoutte (9) DNS – 10. Anthony Macri

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:19.7: 1. Christian Bowman (2); 2. Jack Dover (3); 3. Blake Hahn (1); 4. Clint Garner (4) / 5. Matt Juhl (5); 6. Alex Hill (6); 7. Jonathan Preston (8); 8. Chris Morgan (7) / 9. Jesse Baker (9)

Heat five (started), 8 Laps, 2:20.3: 1. Chris Martin (1); 2. Dylan Westbrook (4); 3. Brian Brown (5); 4. Josh Higday (3) / 5. Ryan Roberts (6); 6. Casey Friedrichsen (2); 7. Ryan Bickett (8); 8. Rowdy Reber (9) / 9. Brandon Halverson (7)

C main (started), 6 Laps, 1:51.5: 1. Jordon Mallett (2); 2. Brandon Halverson (1); 3. Shane Hopkins (3); 4. Jesse Baker (5) / 5. Alan Zoutte (4) DNS – 6. Shawn Murray 7. Ian Madsen 8. Anthony Macri

B main, 12 Laps, 3:38.5: 1. Alex Hill (1); 2. Terry McCarl (4); 3. Matt Juhl (5); 4. Ryan Roberts (2); 5. Jeff Swindell (3); 6. Colby Copeland (6); 7. Danny Sams III (7); 8. James McFadden (11); 9. McKenna Haase (8); 10. Davie Franek (12); 11. Jonathan Preston (18); 12. Matthew Howard (9); 13. Chris Morgan (14); 14. Rowdy Reber (20); 15. Jason Shultz (13); 16. Ryan Bickett (17); 17. Scottie McDonald (16); 18. Jordon Mallett (19); 19. Shane Hopkins (21); 20. Lance Norick (15); 21. Brandon Halverson (22); 22. Jesse Baker (23); 23. Casey Friedrichsen (10) DNS – 24. Ryan Bunton

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Lynton Jeffrey (1); 2. Brian Brown (4); 3. Sawyer Phillips (3); 4. Scott Bogucki (2); 5. Joey Saldana (8); 6. Carson McCarl (6); 7. Dylan Westbrook (10); 8. Brooke Tatnell (5); 9. Brock Zearfoss (7); 10. Trey Starks (18); 11. Clint Garner (9); 12. Davey Heskin (16); 13. Matt Juhl (23); 14. Terry McCarl (22); 15. Skylar Prochaska (13); 16. Josh Baughman (17); 17. Josh Higday (12); 18. Chris Martin (20); 19. Christian Bowman (15); 20. Alex Hill (21); 21. Ryan Roberts (24); 22. Kelby Watt (14); 23. Blake Hahn (19); 24. Jack Dover (11). Lap Leader: Jeffrey 1-20. Hard-charger: Juhl.

 

Saturday’s 30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank Lineups 

 

A Main 

 

1 2 Kerry Madsen 492
2 12N Joey Saldana 489
3 17WX Shane Golobic 486
4 14 Tim Shaffer 486
5 27 Carson McCarl 477
6 17A Austin McCarl 475
7 21 Brian Brown 474
8 83J Lynton Jeffrey 473
9 3Z Brock Zearfoss 473
10 28 Scott Bogucki 472
11 3P Sawyer Phillips 470
12 41S Dominic Scelzi 467
13 14T Brooke Tatnell 467
14 70 Calvin Landis 460
15 26 Cory Eliason 458
16 47X Dylan Westbrook 457
17 83M Justin Henderson 456
18 3 Ayrton Gennetten 453
19 35M Tim Kaeding 450
20 87 Aaron Reutzel 449
    B main   
21 09 Matt Juhl 448
22 4 Terry McCarl 448
23 11 Roger Crockett 445
24 40 Clint Garner 445
25 63 JJ Hickle 443
26 77X Alex Hill 441
27 53 Joe Beaver 440
28 18 Ryan Roberts 440
29 44S Trey Starks 428
30 56N Davey Heskin 428
31 66 Ricky Montgomery 426
32 35P Skylar Prochaska 424
33 22K Kaleb Johnson 421
34 35 Josh Higday 421
35 15 Christian Bowman 418
36 94 Jeff Swindell 418
37 15H Sam Hafertepe Jr. 418
38 17 Josh Baughman 415
39 53D Jack Dover 415
40 22 Ryan Leavitt 414
    C Main   
41 88 Kyle Offill 413
42 17W Harli White 410
43 2M Matt Moro 409
44 44 Chris Martin 408
45 1K Kelby Watt 408
46 24 Garret Williamson 405
47 24N Nathan Mills 402
48 23 Devon Dobie 401
49 52 Blake Hahn 394
50 33H Colton Heath 392
51 5C Colby Copeland 392
52 24D Danny Sams III 391
53 83 Rob Kubli 389
54 69 Brady Bacon 384
55 55M McKenna Haase 382
56 95 Matt Covington 374
57 37H Matthew Howard 367
58 5H Michael Faccinto 363
59 9 James McFadden 357
60 81E Eric Bridger 353
    D Main   
61 5J Jamie Ball 352
62 28F Davie Franek 352
63 115 Nick Parker 346
64 7TAZ Tasker Phillips 345
65 20F Casey Friedrichsen 343
66 66D Chase Dunham 342
67 35S Jason Shultz 340
68 81A Chris Morgan 339
69 4J Lee Grosz 338
70 22P Jonathan Preston 336
71 22X Riley Goodno 332
72 6R Ryan Bunton 329
73 20 AJ Moeller 329
74 88X Scottie McDonald 325
75 4H Cody Hansen 324
76 17B Ryan Bickett 324
77 14B Bailey Sucich 324
78 50Z Zach Chappell 323
79 51A Elliot Amdahl 323
80 13MJ Brandon Halverson 318
    E Main   
81 90 Lance Norick 317
82 88R Rowdy Reber 315
83 14M Jordon Mallett 312
84 23M Lance Moss 312
85 75X JT Imperial 311
86 21R Shane Hopkins 308
87 1B Chelsea Blevins 307
88 1A John Anderson 305
89 6 Jett Carney 299
90 22B Jesse Baker 298
91 33 Alan Zoutte 284
92 6X Frank Rodgers III 276
93 22M Shawn Murray 273
94 35MM Ian Madsen 269
95 4S Adam Speckman 265
96 39M Anthony Macri 265

Related Stories: