Duncan Gets Thrilling Last Lap Pass for Fremont 410 Win

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (August 8, 2020) – In racing sometimes you need to go back to the basics and that’s what Cole Duncan and his 410 sprint team did at Fremont Speedway Saturday, Aug. 8 on O’Reilly Auto Parts Night. Duncan, who started 12th in the 30-lap A-main, didn’t qualify well, went backwards in his heat and the crew decided to make changes for the feature and it paid off as he threw a slide job on Zeb Wise in the last two corners on the last lap to score his second win of the year at “The Track That Action Built.”

Duncan moved the wing back with about seven laps to go and found something on the high side of turn two that no one else could make work.

“Sometimes that line bites you and I’ve been bit by it a couple of times. We were having such a piss poor night. Bad qualifying effort but still put ourselves in a decent position but a terrible heat race but these guys never gave up. We went back to our old school ways and what we know works here…damn that was fun,” said Duncan in the Engine Pro Victory Lane.

“It was a delicate thing…if I show him my nose too early in three and four it’s over because he moves down and blocks that advance. I saw the white flag and I had one more shot. I wanted to sail it off in there hard enough to make sure I didn’t crash him…that’s not my style. I knew there was just a little bit of cushion left off turn four…just enough to catch you. I seen him cross back under me and it was just a drag race. Whatever we did back in the pits between the heat race and the feature we had just that much more traction and that was the race,” added Duncan beside his Ohio Heating; Helms Construction; Motorcity Auto Transport; Gressman Powersports; FK Indy; Wolf Composites backed #22.

Cap Henry also had a miserable night going but rallied to charge from 18th to a seventh place finish to maintain his point lead in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group. Chad Kemenah was poised to take the point lead, leading the first 10 laps before a flat right rear put him on the tail where he drove up to an 11th place finish to stay within striking distance of Henry.

Fletcher, Ohio’s Dallas Hewitt fought off several challenges from Matt Westfall to claim his second Fremont Speedway Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series win of the season.

“I heard engine noise but I didn’t know where to go. Under that last yellow I looked at the board and saw Matt was there. A couple of years ago it was me and him on the last lap and I was like here we go again, don’t mess up. I really don’t like to run the bottom but I made it work some how,” said Hewitt beside his Keen’s Auto Body Sales, Carts & Parts, Loan Star Pawn Shop backed machine..

Fremont’s Paul Weaver held off a late race charge from Kyle Capodice to score his fourth win of the season in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints. It was his 55th career win at Fremont Speedway moving him to seventh on the track’s all-time win list. He also has seven total wins in 2020 combined with the three he has recorded at Attica Raceway Park.

“That was one of the most fun races I’ve run in awhile. My tire started to go away there at the end,” said Weaver beside his B&B Drain Services, Hampshire Racing Engines, M & L Excavating backed #1W.

Cory McCaughey and Kent Brewer put on a driving clinic in the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks, raced side by side throughout the 20 lap feature before McCaughey pulled away for his third win of the season.

“I appreciate Kent. That was really fun. Side by side…he’s better off of two and I’m better off four. I’m jacked right now. I lost a good friend of mine about a year ago….Steve…this one is for him,” said McCaughey beside his KC Engineering; Ron Miller Race Cars, DAS Motors backed #911.

Cole Macedo and Kemenah brought the field to green for the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main with Kemenah gaining the advantage over Macedo, Nate Dussel, Duane Zablocki, Byron Reed, DJ Foos and Wise. Wise was on the move early, driving from 10th to third by lap five.

Kemenah held a slim advantage while Macedo and Wise battled hard for second until the leader experienced a flat tire on lap 10. Wise pulled away on the restart with Macedo now battling Foos for second with Dussel, Zablocki, Trey Jacobs and Duncan in pursuit.

A caution on lap 15 gave Duncan the opportunity he needed as he drove to the outside of turns one and two on the restart and into fifth. With 10 laps to go Wise held a 2.5 second lead over Macedo, Foos, Dussel and Duncan. Unfortunately for Macedo the car jumped out of gear on lap 22.

Wise continued to lead when the green reappeared with Duncan and Foos battling for second. With five laps to go Duncan began to close on Wise, setting up the last lap excitement. Behind Duncan at the checkers were Wise, Foos, Jacobs and Dussel.

In the 25 lap BOSS feature Luke Hall grabbed the early lead over Dustin Ingle, Hewitt, Westfall and Tyler Gunn. Gunn charged from eighth to third in just two laps. Hewitt drove into the lead on lap three and had to survive caution with just five laps to go as Westfall put a ton of pressure on him for the win.

Hewitt held off Westfall while 16th starter Isaac Chapple stormed to a third place finish with Gunn and Dustin Smith rounding out the top five.

Third starter Weaver grabbed the early lead of the 25 lap Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature with Dustin Stroup, Jamie Miller, Zeth Sabo and Alvin Roepke in pursuit. While Weaver built a sizeable lead, the battle for second was entertaining involving Stroup, Miller and Roepke. Roepke drove into second on lap 12 but made contact with an infield tire several laps later, ending his night.

At one point in the late stages of the feature, Weaver’s lead was nearly four seconds. But, the car on the move was 10th starter Kyle Capodice who wrestled second away from Miller on lap 17 and began chopping off Weaver’s lead and had it under half a second with give laps to go.

Weaver was able to negotiate through lapped cars and took the win over Capodice, Steve Rando, Sabo and Miller.

The 20-lap dirt truck race, following two crashes at the start, went non-stop the rest of the way. Brewer and McCaughey battled door to door throughout the 20 lap feature with McCaughey taking the win over Brewer, Ben Clapp, Dustin Keegan and Dana Fry.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, Aug. 15 on American Powersports Night with the FAST 410 Sprint Cars, 305 sprints and dirt trucks in action.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway

About O’Reilly Auto Parts – https://corporate.oreillyauto.com/

O’Reilly Auto Parts is the dominant auto parts retailer in all of their market areas. From their roots as a single store in 1957 to their current size of 5,562 stores in 47 U.S. states and 21 stores in Mexico (and growing), they’ve come a long way. This website is a way to help their customers and investors become more familiar with their history, as well as who they are and how O’Reilly’s operate.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020

O’Reilly Auto Parts

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.1-Nate Dussel, 13.227; 2.81-Lee Jacobs, 13.237; 3.23-Cole Macedo, 13.242; 4.11-Zeb Wise, 13.265; 5.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.382; 6.16-DJ Foos, 13.439; 7.15K-Chad Kemenah, 13.490; 8.5-Byron Reed, 13.502; 9.4-Cap Henry, 13.511; 10.2+-Brian Smith, 13.524; 11.3C-Cale Conley, 13.579; 12.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.597; 13.5T-Travis Philo, 13.703; 14.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.730; 15.77I-John Ivy, 13.735; 16.22-Cole Duncan, 13.802; 17.14-Chad Wilson, 13.898; 18.7T-Troy Vaccaro, 14.010; 19.5J-Jake Hesson, 14.021; 20.9G-Cody Gardener, 14.037; 21.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 14.087; 22.33W-Caleb Griffith, 14.141; 23.4T-Josh Turner, 14.160; 24.2L-Landon LaLonde, 14.247; 25.27W-Ty Williams, 14.357; 26.88N-Frank Neill, 14.411; 27.21N-Frankie Nervo, 14.705; 28.22B-Ryan Broughton, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 3C-Cale Conley[2] ; 2. 11-Zeb Wise[4] ; 3. 2+-Brian Smith[3] ; 4. 22M-Dan McCarron[1] ; 5. 77I-John Ivy[5] ; 6. 22B-Ryan Broughton[7] ; 7. 5J-Jake Hesson[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2] ; 2. 16-DJ Foos[3] ; 3. 22-Cole Duncan[1] ; 4. 1-Nate Dussel[4] ; 5. 14-Chad Wilson[5] ; 6. 21N-Frankie Nervo[7] ; 7. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 3J-Trey Jacobs[2] ; 2. 23-Cole Macedo[3] ; 3. 5-Byron Reed[1] ; 4. 33W-Caleb Griffith[6] ; 5. 81-Lee Jacobs[4] ; 6. 4-Cap Henry[5] ; 7. 2L-Landon LaLonde[7]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 15K-Chad Kemenah[4] ; 2. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[1] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[3] ; 4. 9G-Cody Gardener[2] ; 5. 4T-Josh Turner[5] ; 6. 27W-Ty Williams[6] ; 7. 88N-Frank Neill[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 81-Lee Jacobs[3] ; 2. 77I-John Ivy[1] ; 3. 4-Cap Henry[7] ; 4. 21N-Frankie Nervo[6] ; 5. 4T-Josh Turner[4] ; 6. 22B-Ryan Broughton[5] ; 7. 14-Chad Wilson[2] ; 8. 2L-Landon LaLonde[11] ; 9. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[10] ; 10. 88N-Frank Neill[12] ; 11. 27W-Ty Williams[8] ; 12. 5J-Jake Hesson[9]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 22-Cole Duncan[12] ; 2. 11-Zeb Wise[10] ; 3. 16-DJ Foos[6] ; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[8] ; 5. 1-Nate Dussel[3] ; 6. 3C-Cale Conley[7] ; 7. 4-Cap Henry[18] ; 8. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[4] ; 9. 81-Lee Jacobs[17] ; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[9] ; 11. 15K-Chad Kemenah[2] ; 12. 2+-Brian Smith[11] ; 13. 5-Byron Reed[5] ; 14. 5T-Travis Philo[13] ; 15. 21N-Frankie Nervo[19] ; 16. 22M-Dan McCarron[14] ; 17. 9G-Cody Gardener[16] ; 18. 23-Cole Macedo[1] ; 19. 33W-Caleb Griffith[15] ; 20. 77I-John Ivy[20]

B.O.S.S Non-Wing –

Qualifying

1.9N-Luke Hall, 15.266; 2.2DI-Dustin Ingle, 15.266; 3.18-Dallas Hewitt, 15.318; 4.77-Dustin Smith, 15.334; 5.33M-Matt Westfall, 15.368; 6.77s-Corey Smith, 15.448; 7.26w-Cody White, 15.458; 8.9X-Ricky Peterson, 15.533; 9.24L-Lee Underwood, 15.547; 10.52-Isaac Chapple, 15.575; 11.68G-Tyler Gunn, 15.596; 12.0-Steve Irwin, 15.779; 13.87-Paul Dues, 15.789; 14.53-Steve Little, 15.824; 15.18D-Bobby Distel, 16.007; 16.19-Zeth Sabo, 16.455; 17.5M-Mike Moore, 16.460; 18.7M-Brandon Moore, 16.720; 19.31L-Buddy Lowther, 17.037; 20.44x-Tom Davis, 18.059;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 18-Dallas Hewitt[3] ; 2. 9N-Luke Hall[4] ; 3. 19-Zeth Sabo[5] ; 4. 53-Steve Little[1] ; 5. 31L-Buddy Lowther[6] ; 6. 44x-Tom Davis[7] ; 7. 9X-Ricky Peterson[2]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 24L-Lee Underwood[1] ; 2. 26w-Cody White[2] ; 3. 77-Dustin Smith[4] ; 4. 0-Steve Irwin[6] ; 5. 77s-Corey Smith[3] ; 6. 52-Isaac Chapple[5] ; 7. 5M-Mike Moore[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 33M-Matt Westfall[3] ; 2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[2] ; 3. 87-Paul Dues[1] ; 4. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[4] ; 5. 7M-Brandon Moore[6] ; 6. 18D-Bobby Distel[5]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 18-Dallas Hewitt[3] ; 2. 33M-Matt Westfall[6] ; 3. 52-Isaac Chapple[16] ; 4. 68G-Tyler Gunn[8] ; 5. 77-Dustin Smith[5] ; 6. 0-Steve Irwin[12] ; 7. 9X-Ricky Peterson[18] ; 8. 19-Zeth Sabo[9] ; 9. 9N-Luke Hall[2] ; 10. 26w-Cody White[7] ; 11. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[1] ; 12. 7M-Brandon Moore[15] ; 13. 53-Steve Little[11] ; 14. 18D-Bobby Distel[17] ; 15. 5M-Mike Moore[19] ; 16. 31L-Buddy Lowther[13] ; 17. 77s-Corey Smith[14] ; 18. 87-Paul Dues[10] ; 19. 24L-Lee Underwood[4]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.26-Jamie Miller, 14.071; 2.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.098; 3.36-Seth Schneider, 14.111; 4.1H-Zeth Sabo, 14.183; 5.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 14.266; 6.21x-Dustin Stroup, 14.320; 7.X-Mike Keegan, 14.335; 8.9-Logan Riehl, 14.441; 9.19R-Steve Rando, 14.448; 10.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 14.482; 11.11G-Luke Griffith, 14.486; 12.99-Alvin Roepke, 14.495; 13.12F-Matt Foos, 14.496; 14.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.508; 15.97-Kyle Peters, 14.547; 16.3V-Chris Verda, 14.550; 17.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.565; 18.29-Rich Farmer, 14.596; 19.12-Kyle Capodice, 14.608; 20.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.614; 21.Z10-Brandon Moore, 14.678; 22.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.683; 23.85-Shawn Valenti, 14.721; 24.51-Garrett Craine, 15.022;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[2] ; 2. 12F-Matt Foos[1] ; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 4. Z10-Brandon Moore[6] ; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[3] ; 6. 61-Tyler Shullick[5]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[2] ; 2. 21x-Dustin Stroup[3] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[4] ; 4. 29-Rich Farmer[5] ; 5. 75-Jerry Dahms[6] ; 6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. X-Mike Keegan[3] ; 2. 12-Kyle Capodice[5] ; 3. 97-Kyle Peters[1] ; 4. 11G-Luke Griffith[2] ; 5. 36-Seth Schneider[4] ; 6. 85-Shawn Valenti[6]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 99-Alvin Roepke[2] ; 2. 1H-Zeth Sabo[4] ; 3. 3V-Chris Verda[1] ; 4. 3X-Brandon Riehl[5] ; 5. 9-Logan Riehl[3] ; 6. 51-Garrett Craine[6]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[1] ; 2. 75-Jerry Dahms[2] ; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 4. 61-Tyler Shullick[5] ; 5. 85-Shawn Valenti[7] ; 6. 9-Logan Riehl[4] ; 7. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6] ; 8. 51-Garrett Craine[8]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[3] ; 2. 12-Kyle Capodice[10] ; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[5] ; 4. 1H-Zeth Sabo[2] ; 5. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 6. 21x-Dustin Stroup[1] ; 7. 12F-Matt Foos[9] ; 8. Z10-Brandon Moore[13] ; 9. 61-Tyler Shullick[20] ; 10. 11G-Luke Griffith[15] ; 11. 36-Seth Schneider[19] ; 12. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[6] ; 13. X-Mike Keegan[7] ; 14. 97-Kyle Peters[11] ; 15. 3V-Chris Verda[12] ; 16. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[17] ; 17. 3X-Brandon Riehl[16] ; 18. 29-Rich Farmer[14] ; 19. 75-Jerry Dahms[18] ; 20. 99-Alvin Roepke[8]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 4s-Keith Sorg[2] ; 2. 7X-Dana Frey[3] ; 3. 23m-Brad Mitten[5] ; 4. 26-Kyle Lagrou[4] ; 5. 7H-JT Horn[1] ; 6. 27-Calob Crispen[6] ; 7. 20-Caleb Shearn[7]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 911-Cory Mccaughey[4] ; 2. 17x-Dustin Keegen[2] ; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[5] ; 4. 1-John Brooks[6] ; 5. 78-Austin Black [1] ; 6. P51-Paul Brown JR[3] ; 7. 1x-Patrick Pinkston[7]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 13-Andy Keegan[2] ; 3. 67-Ben Clapp[6] ; 4. 14T-Cody Truman[5] ; 5. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[1] ; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[3] ; 7. 93B-Bryce Black[7]

Heat 4 – (8 Laps)

1. 16-Jim Holcomb[3] ; 2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[2] ; 3. 32H-Dan Hennig[6] ; 4. 6-Steve Sabo[5] ; 5. 75-Adam Dible[4] ; 6. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[1]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[3] ; 2. P51-Paul Brown JR[6] ; 3. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[8] ; 4. 27-Calob Crispen[5] ; 5. 7H-JT Horn[1] ; 6. 93B-Bryce Black[10] ; 7. 1x-Patrick Pinkston[9] ; 8. 78-Austin Black [2] ; 9. 75-Adam Dible[4] ; 10. 11-Austin Gibson[7]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 911-Cory Mccaughey[4] ; 2. 8KB-Kent Brewer[1] ; 3. 67-Ben Clapp[2] ; 4. 17x-Dustin Keegen[11] ; 5. 7X-Dana Frey[3] ; 6. 23m-Brad Mitten[5] ; 7. 26-Kyle Lagrou[13] ; 8. 13-Andy Keegan[10] ; 9. 6-Steve Sabo[16] ; 10. 32H-Dan Hennig[8] ; 11. 1-John Brooks[14] ; 12. 4s-Keith Sorg[12] ; 13. P51-Paul Brown JR[18] ; 14. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[17] ; 15. 16-Jim Holcomb[6] ; 16. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[19] ; 17. 27-Calob Crispen[20] ; 18. 14T-Cody Truman[15] ; 19. 7B-Shawn Valenti[9] ; 20. 4M-Jamie Miller[7]