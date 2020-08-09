Photo Gallery: 410’s, 305’s, and BOSS at Fremont Speedway Attica Fremont Championship Series, Fremont Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Cole Duncan. (Dan McFarland photo) 305 sprint car heat race about to go green on Saturday at Fremont Speedway. (Dan McFarland photo) Kyle Capodice. (Dan McFarland photo) Cody White. (Dan McFarland photo) Cale Conley. (Dan McFarland photo) D.J. Foos. (Dan McFarland photo) Paul Dues (#87) and Tyler Gunn (#68). (Dan McFarland photo) Cole Duncan won the winged 410 sprint car feature Saturday at Fremont Speedway. (Dan McFarland photo) Cole Duncan (#22) racing with Zeb Wise (#11) Saturday at Fremont Speedway. (Dan McFarland photo) Cole Duncan. (Dan McFarland photo) Cap Henry. (Dan McFarland photo) Dustin Ingle. (Dan McFarland photo) Steve Irwin. (Dan McFarland photo) Jamie Miller. (Dan McFarland photo) Mike Keegan (#X) and Luke Griffith (#11G). (Dan McFarland photo) Chad Kemenah. (Dan McFarland photo) Cole Macedo. (Dan McFarland photo) Matt Foos. (Dan McFarland photo) Frankie Nervo. (Dan McFarland photo) Travis Philo (#5T), Chad Kemenah (#15K), and Cody Gardner (#9G). (Dan McFarland photo) Matt Westfall. (Dan McFarland photo) Zeb Wise. (Dan McFarland photo) Related Stories: Duncan Gets Thrilling Last Lap Pass for Fremont 410 Win Kofoid Flies to Fremont Victory During Ohio Sprint Speedweek Photo Gallery: Attica/Fremont Challenge Series at Fremont Speedway Cole Duncan Wins 2020 Season Opening Feature at Fremont Tim Shaffer Opens Jim Ford Classic Weekend in Victory Lane BOSSBuckeye Outlaw Sprint SeriesFremont Attica Challenge SeriesFremont SpeedwayPhoto Gallery