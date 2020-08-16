Quentin Blonde Scores First Win of the Season at Butler

QUINCY, MI (August 15, 2020) — Quentin Blonde picked up the feature victory on Saturday at Butler Motor Speedway. The victory was Blonde’s first of the 2020 season. Mark Aldrich, Tylar Rankin, Keith Sheffer Jr. and Thomas Schinderle rounded out the top five.
Butler Motor Speedway
Quincy, Michigan
Satuready August 15, 2020
Feature:
1. 5QB-Quentin Blonde
2. 1a-Mark Aldrich
3. 39-Tylar Rankin
4. 27-Keith Sheffer Jr.
5. 41-Thomas Schinderle
6. 00-Thomas Meseraull
7. 27z-Zane DeVault
8. 27-Brad Lamberson
9. 2-A.J. Aldrich
10. 27K-Zak Broughman
11. 86-Keith Sheffer
12. 07-Shane Simmons
13. 15-Daryl Woosley
14. 87-Logan Easterday