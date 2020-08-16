Quentin Blonde Scores First Win of the Season at Butler

QUINCY, MI (August 15, 2020) — Quentin Blonde picked up the feature victory on Saturday at Butler Motor Speedway. The victory was Blonde’s first of the 2020 season. Mark Aldrich, Tylar Rankin, Keith Sheffer Jr. and Thomas Schinderle rounded out the top five.

Butler Motor Speedway

Quincy, Michigan

Satuready August 15, 2020

Feature:

1. 5QB-Quentin Blonde

2. 1a-Mark Aldrich

3. 39-Tylar Rankin

4. 27-Keith Sheffer Jr.

5. 41-Thomas Schinderle

6. 00-Thomas Meseraull

7. 27z-Zane DeVault

8. 27-Brad Lamberson

9. 2-A.J. Aldrich

10. 27K-Zak Broughman

11. 86-Keith Sheffer

12. 07-Shane Simmons

13. 15-Daryl Woosley

14. 87-Logan Easterday