ENTRY LIST: HOOSIER HUNDRED

From USAC

Indianapolis, Indiana (August 19, 2020)………A loaded field of entries for this Sunday’s 65th running of the Hoosier Hundred includes the hottest dirt track racer in America at the moment, seven USAC National champions, 13 Silver Crown winners, a six-time All Star Sprint Car champion and so much more for the August 23 USAC Silver Crown date on the one-mile dirt oval.

Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, Calif.) has entered with Seam Michael Motorsports for his first Silver Crown appearance since the 2012 season. His lone Hoosier Hundred start came in 2011, a 12th place finish. He’s joined by defending Hoosier Hundred winner and two-time USAC National champion, Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.), plus four-time Hoosier Hundred winner and five-time series champ Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.).

Also in the mix are USAC National champions who are seeking a first Hoosier Hundred win: two-time USAC National champ, Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.), 2014 & 2016 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint champ Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.), 2019 Sprint champion C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.), 1989 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget king, Russ Gamester (Peru, Ind.) and series Rookie Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.), the 2018 Midget driving champion.

A batch of drivers who’ve won in the USAC Silver Crown division, but are still eying that first Hoosier Hundred triumph include the likes of Aaron Pierce (Muncie, Ind.), John Heydenreich (A.J. Felker Racing), David Byrne (Shullsburg, Wisc.), Shane Cockrum (Benton, Ill.), Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) and Selinsgrove Silver Crown season opening winner, Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.).

Six-time All Star Circuit of Champions driving champion Chad Kemenah (Alvada, Ohio) returns for a second Hoosier Hundred start while 27-time USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car feature winner and 2019 Hoosier Hundred pole sitter Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) remains on the hunt for his first USAC Silver Crown victory.

The Hoosier Hundred has been held annually since 1953, with only a handful of interruptions due to inclement weather. Today, it remains one of the oldest, most tradition-rich racing events on the planet. Many of its winners have gone to achieve legendary status in auto racing with a list that includes A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti who are among the seven drivers to have won both the Hoosier Hundred and the Indianapolis 500 in their careers along with Bob Sweikert, Jimmy Bryan, Rodger Ward, Parnelli Jones and Al Unser.

Advance tickets for the 65th running of the Hoosier Hundred are available online now at www.usactickets.com. Grandstand tickets are $30 apiece, $10 for children age 3-11 and free for kids age 2 and under. Infield tickets are $20 each, $5 for children age 3-11 and free for kids age 2 and under.

Furthermore, you can watch the Indianapolis 500 live from the Hoosier Hundred grandstands this Sunday. The green flag is scheduled to drop for the Indy 500 at 2:30pm ET. You can watch the event on the 10′ x 17′ Jumbo Screen, raised up to 15′ in the air for quality viewing from the grandstands.

Pits for the USAC Silver Crown race on Sunday will open at Noon ET on raceday, August 23, while grandstands open at 2pm, with on-track action beginning with practice at 4pm, qualifying at 5:15, vintage cars at 6:15, the qualifying race at 7pm and the 100-lap Hoosier Hundred at 8pm. Silver Crown cars are the only class featured in the event.

For more ticket information on tickets, contact Track Enterprises office at (217) 764-3200.

You can watch the Hoosier Hundred LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2Zs7zFP.

2020 HOOSIER HUNDRED ENTRY LIST:

06 BRYAN GOSSEL/Fort Collins, CO (Bryan Gossel)

2 PATRICK LAWSON/Edwardsville, IL (Patrick Lawson)

6 BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Klatt Enterprises)

7 KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing)

9 KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Chris Dyson Racing)

10 JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (DMW Motorsports)

15 CHAD KEMENAH/Alvada, OH (Hampshire-Kemenah Racing)

16 AUSTIN NEMIRE/Sylvania, OH (Nemire-Lesko Racing)

17 CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (Goodnight Racing)

18 TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing)

19 KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA (Sean Michael Motorsports)

20 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Nolen Racing)

22 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Prestige Worldwide Motorsports)

24 MIKE HAGGENBOTTOM/Levittown, PA

26 AARON PIERCE/Muncie, IN (Sam Pierce)

29 BRENT YARNAL/Phoenix, AZ (Brent Yarnal)

30 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Leary Racing)

33 RONNIE WUERDEMAN/Cincinnati, OH (Ronnie Wuerdeman)

37 JOHN HEYDENREICH/Bloomsburg, PA (A.J. Felker Racing)

39 MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (Goodnight Racing)

40 DAVID BYRNE/Shullsburg, WI (Byrne Racing)

44 DANNY LONG/Bonne Terre, MO (Danny Long)

47 AUSTIN MUNDIE/Dallas, TX (Patty Butler)

51 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing)

52 CARMEN PERIGO/Stoystown, PA (John Stehman)

53 SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL (Five Three Motorsports)

54 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Westfall Racing)

57 DALLAS HEWITT/Troy, OH (Dallas Hewitt)

69 KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Pink 69 Racing)

74 CASEY BUCKMAN/Chandler, AZ (C-Buck Racing)

77 CHRIS URISH/Elkhart, IL (Chris Urish)

81 SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Curtis Williams)

88 TERRY BABB/Decatur, IL (Terry Babb)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

97 TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Hans Lein)

123 JIMMY LIGHT/West Springfield, PA (Two-Three Motorsports)