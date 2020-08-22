Blake Hahn Dominates ASCS Sooner Region At Humboldt Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (August 21, 2020) Following an early race battle with Ryan Timms, the end of 30-laps at Humboldt Speedway saw Blake Hahn dominate the three-eighths-mile oval for his four career victory with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Three attempts to get the A-Feature rolling, the caution flew once more with a single lap complete as Hahn and Timms traded slide jobs for the lead with the caution negating the pass by Hahn for the top spot.

Back to trading the lead as the green flag flew, Hahn was able to secure the point off the fourth turn to lead Lap 2. Picking through traffic at the race’s half-way point, Timms was able to close slightly as Sean McClelland moved to battle for second.

Giving Timms a run, McClelland slipped back into the tire tracks of the No. 5t as the laps began to dwindle with Hahn rolling under the checkered flag with an 8.830-seconds advantage. Ryan Timms held on for second, and his best career ASCS Regional finish, with Sean McClelland on the final podium step. Austin O’Neal ran to fourth with Jeremy Campbell picking up four spots to fifth.

Mitchell Moore was sixth after starting 12th with Alex Sewell charging from 17th to seventh. Brandon Anderson, who was involved in the first caution of the night, came back to eighth with Forrest Sutherland and Jeff Stasa completing the top ten.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products goes green again on Saturday, August 22, with the ASCS Mid-South and Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps at Monett Motor Speedway in Monett, Mo.

Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:20 P.M. (CT). The Four-State Dirt Track Championship will also include Eric Norris State Farm B Mods, Don’s Auto Repair Midwest Mods, Late Models, and Credit Cars of NWA Pure Stocks. Admission is $22 for adults, $20 for Senior and Military, and $12 for anyone 18 and younger. Pit Pass is $40.

Monett Motor Speedway is located at 685 Chapell Dr. in Monett, Mo. For more information, log onto http://monettmotorspeedway.myracepass.com or call (417) 737-1806.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner Region

Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, Kan.)

Friday, August 21, 2020

Car Count: 18

Schure Built Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Sean McClelland[2]; 2. 47-Avery Goodman[1]; 3. 85-Forrest Sutherland[4]; 4. 51-Mitchell Moore[3]; 5. 31-Casey Wills[6]; 6. 91-Jeff Stasa[5]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 3. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[3]; 4. 20G-Jake Greider[5]; 5. 1S-Joey Schmidt[1]; 6. 50Z-Zach Chappell[6]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]; 2. 11-Austin O’Neal [2]; 3. 26M-Fred Mattox[4]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark[5]; 5. 90-Lance Norick[3]; 6. 8-Alex Sewell[6]

﻿A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 2. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]; 3. 1-Sean McClelland[2]; 4. 11-Austin O’Neal[7]; 5. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[9]; 6. 51-Mitchell Moore[12]; 7. 8-Alex Sewell[17]; 8. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]; 9. 85-Forrest Sutherland[8]; 10. 91-Jeff Stasa[18]; 11. 20G-Jake Greider[10]; 12. 1S-Joey Schmidt[15]; 13. 26M-Fred Mattox[5]; 14. 47-Avery Goodman[6]; 15. 9$-Kyle Clark[11]; 16. 31-Casey Wills[13]; 17. 90-Lance Norick[14]; 18. 50Z-Zach Chappell[16]