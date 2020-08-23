Henry continues Attica dominance, sweeps the weekend

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Cap Henry continued his dominance at Attica Raceway Park Saturday, lapping up to the fourth place car to earn his seventh 410 victory of the year and an extra $1,000 for sweeping the double-header weekend at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant on Foster’s Auto Body/Croghan Colonial Bank Night.

Henry, from Republic, Ohio, took the lead on lap 8 of the 30 lap affair and never looked back in the non-stop feature for the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints. It was his 10th overall victory of 2020 and his 12 career win at Attica.

“With tonight not being a points night Zach (Meyers) and I kind of took a little bit of an effort to try some stuff we haven’t been able to….not really sure if it was better or not but we were good. It’s crazy to stand down here this much in a season. Zach and Jim and Brett and Tess and Dana and Patty and everyone involved…it takes a team effort to do this and I’m super grateful for what I have,” said Henry beside his Dragons Milk White, New Holland Spirits, Beer Barrel Bourbon, FK Rod Ends, Wings Unlimited, Kistler Engines, J&J Auto Racing, Linder Shocks, Simpson, Ballistic Designs, Big D’s Pizza, Lead Head Water Fowl, Geck Electric, Nemesis Designs backed #4

Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver became the third leader of the 25 lap Fremont Fence 305 Sprints A-main on lap 20 and drove to his fourth feature win of the season at Attica. It was his 53rd career win in the division at the track.

“We struggled the last couple of weeks….we were a top five car. We just tightened it up a little more and going out second definitely helped as far as maneuvering around. You didn’t have to rely on the top which was fast with a clear track. I have to thank B&B Drain, Bob Hampshire and Dave Rice, M&L Excavating,” said Weaver.

Fostoria, Ohio’s Shawn Valenti held off several late race charges from Jim Holcomb to earn the dirt truck feature win. It was his 19th career win in the division at Attica as he sits atop the all-time victory list.

“I watched Jamie (Miller) in that 305 race and I thought man he’s going to do same thing in truck and be tough. A lot of guys want to count this truck out already but I think we’re going to be around awhile. I have to thank Adam Jones at A Plus Auto Center for the extra money tonight. He’s an awesome guy and a great backer on this truck,” said Valenti beside his Best Performance Motorsports, A Plus Auto Center, Craig Miller Trucking, KS Sales & Service, Gressman Powersports, Dave Story Equipment, Speedways Bar and Grill backed #7B.

“A couple of weeks ago I lost a dear friend who was a good fan. We lost him to cancer and I want to say this one is for you crazy Dave,” added Valenti.

Cale Conley and Henry brought the field to green for the 30-lap 410 A-main with Conley bolting into a commanding lead over Henry, Mitch Harble, John Ivy, Travis Philo and Chad Kemenah. With two laps in a tremendous battle ensued for third involving Harble, Philo and Ivy with Philo taking the position a lap later.

Henry started steadily eating away at Conley’s lead and on lap eight threw a slider at him for the top spot in turns three and four. Philo grabbed second from Conley on lap 11 with Harble, Ivy, Stuart Brubaker and Kemenah in pursuit.

Henry was simply too good and drove away for the win with Philo, Conley, Ivy and Brubaker rounding out the top five.

Jamie Miller and Steve Rando comprised the front row of the 25 lap 305 sprint A-main and when the green flew Miller gained the advantage of Kyle Peters, Matt Foos, Rando, Mike Keegan and Weaver. Following a caution on lap two, Miller began to pull away while Foos moved into second.

Following a caution on lap four, Miller again got an excellent restart but could not shake Foos with Peters locked in a battle for third with Rando and Weaver. The race ground to a halt on lap eight for a Kody Brewer flip and after he walked back to the pits the racing action resumed with Miller leading Foos while Weaver charged from fourth to third.

By lap 14 Weaver began to close on Miller and Foos. Foos was able to wrestle the lead away on lap 17 with Weaver taking second two circuits later. With five laps to go Weaver drove into the lead but Foos and Miller were glued to his rear bumper.

Once in the lead Weaver pulled away the remaining four laps for the win over Foos, Miller, Keegan and Seth Schneider.

Things heated up quickly at the drop of the green for the 15 lap dirt truck feature with Dustin Keegan holding a slight advantage over Steve Sabo, Andy Keegan, Kyle Lagrou, Paul Brown Junior and Valenti. Following a caution after a lap was scored, Keegan and Sabo battled side by side for the lead while Valenti worked his way to fourth by lap three.

Sabo took the lead on lap four with Keegan and Valenti making it a three-wide affair with Valenti taking the lead on lap six. Valenti could not shake the field as Sabo and a charging Jim Holcomb stayed within striking distance.

A caution with four laps to go put Holcomb and Sabo right on Valenti’s deck lid but Valenti blasted the high line and drove to the victory over Holcomb, Sabo, Jamie Miller and Austin Black.

It’s season championship night with double points on the line for the 410 and 305 sprints and late models on Kistler Racing Products/Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating presents the Mark Keegan Classic Friday, Aug. 28

Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park. For those who can’t attend the races, DirtVision.com carries all the action on pay per view.

About Foster’s Auto Body

Foster Auto Body was first opened in March of 1956 at the present location, 2117 W. State St. Fremont , Ohio by Robert G Foster part time, while he worked at the Ford Motor Company in Sandusky. Late in 1956 he opened full time and ran the company for 17 years until Dec of 1972. He offered 24 hour towing, Rust Repair and Painting. Collision repair was his specialty and his motto was good work at a fair price. He sold the company to his son Ted Foster who worked for him since he was 13 years old with the same motto, Quality work at a fair price and Ted added with, good customer service. Today Ted’s son, Bobby Foster is co-owner and general manager of Foster Auto Body Inc. Foster’s repairs all American and foreign cars and trucks, any type of trailers, including RVs and motor homes. Foster’s also specializes in fiberglass and aluminum repair, motor cycle repair and custom painting. For more information go to www.fosterautobody.com

About Croghan Colonial Bank – www.croghan.com

At Croghan, we understand where you’re coming from. Literally. Because chances are, we were brought up with similar values like honesty, hard work, commitment to family. So we hope you consider the Croghan Colonial Bank more than just your neighbor. Think of us as friends. Better yet, as family. Croghan would love nothing more than to be here to listen, guide and help you for years to come. The Croghan Colonial Bank was founded in 1888 and opened what its headquarters on Croghan Street in downtown Fremont, Ohio in 1904 where the main branch is located to this day. Croghan Colonial Bank has grown throughout the years with branches located in communities throughout Northwest and North Central Ohio.

Attica Raceway Park

Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.3C-Cale Conley, 13.126; 2.15K-Chad Kemenah, 13.250; 3.4-Cap Henry, 13.282; 4.5T-Travis Philo, 13.285; 5.77I-John Ivy, 13.328; 6.15-Mitch Harble, 13.404; 7.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.447; 8.16-DJ Foos, 13.473; 9.2L-Landon LaLonde, 13.711; 10.45B-Trevor Baker, 13.998; 11.7T-Troy Vaccaro, 14.068; 12.83-Adam Cruea, 14.415;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 77I-John Ivy[3] ; 2. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 3. 16-DJ Foos[1] ; 4. 15-Mitch Harble[2] ; 5. 45B-Trevor Baker[5] ; 6. 83-Adam Cruea[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[2] ; 2. 15K-Chad Kemenah[3] ; 3. 3C-Cale Conley[4] ; 4. 2L-Landon LaLonde[5] ; 5. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[6] ; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[2] ; 2. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 3. 3C-Cale Conley[1] ; 4. 77I-John Ivy[5] ; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[12] ; 6. 15K-Chad Kemenah[6] ; 7. 2L-Landon LaLonde[8] ; 8. 45B-Trevor Baker[9] ; 9. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[10] ; 10. 15-Mitch Harble[3] ; 11. 83-Adam Cruea[11] ; 12. 16-DJ Foos[7]

Hard Charger: 35-Stuart Brubaker +7

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[2] ; 2. 97-Kyle Peters[4] ; 3. 5M-Mike Moore[1] ; 4. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[6] ; 5. 9-Logan Riehl[8] ; 6. Z10-Brandon Moore[5] ; 7. 28-Tad Peck[7] ; 8. 47-Matt Lucius[3]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 36-Seth Schneider[1] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 3. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[2] ; 4. 22-Justin Lusk[6] ; 5. 3X-Brandon Riehl[5] ; 6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7] ; 7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[8] ; 8. 11W-Shawn Wolford[4]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. X-Mike Keegan[1] ; 2. 12-Kyle Capodice[5] ; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 4. 1H-Zeth Sabo[2] ; 5. 51-Garrett Craine[6] ; 6. 75-Jerry Dahms[7] ; 7. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[4]

Heat 4 – (8 Laps)

1. 11G-Luke Griffith[1] ; 2. 12F-Matt Foos[2] ; 3. 5-Kody Brewer[3] ; 4. 61-Tyler Shullick[5] ; 5. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[6] ; 6. 3V-Chris Verda[7] ; 7. 77X-Jamin Kindred[4]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 9-Logan Riehl[1] ; 2. Z10-Brandon Moore[5] ; 3. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[4] ; 4. 3V-Chris Verda[8] ; 5. 47-Matt Lucius[13] ; 6. 3X-Brandon Riehl[2] ; 7. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6] ; 8. 28-Tad Peck[9] ; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms[7] ; 10. 77X-Jamin Kindred[12] ; 11. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[11] ; 12. 11W-Shawn Wolford[14] ; 13. 51-Garrett Craine[3] ; 14. 13-Jeremy Duposki[10]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[5] ; 2. 12F-Matt Foos[4] ; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[1] ; 4. X-Mike Keegan[7] ; 5. 36-Seth Schneider[10] ; 6. 12-Kyle Capodice[12] ; 7. 19R-Steve Rando[2] ; 8. 1H-Zeth Sabo[15] ; 9. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[11] ; 10. 97-Kyle Peters[3] ; 11. Z10-Brandon Moore[18] ; 12. 61-Tyler Shullick[16] ; 13. 11G-Luke Griffith[9] ; 14. 9-Logan Riehl[17] ; 15. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[19] ; 16. 47-Matt Lucius[21] ; 17. 3X-Brandon Riehl[22] ; 18. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[13] ; 19. 22-Justin Lusk[14] ; 20. 5M-Mike Moore[6] ; 21. 3V-Chris Verda[20] ; 22. 5-Kody Brewer[8]

Hard Charger: 1H-Zeth Sabo +7

Dirt Trucks –

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 911-Cory McCaughey[2] ; 2. 16-Jim Holcomb[4] ; 3. 78-Austin Black[5] ; 4. 5S-Brad Stuckey[3] ; 5. 27-Calob Crispen[1] ; 6. 75-Adam Dible[6] ; 7. 93B-Jrel Perry[7]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[5] ; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[7] ; 4. 26-Kyle Lagrou[6] ; 5. 11-Austin Gibson[2] ; 6. 1X-Patrick Pinkston[3] ; 7. 55-DJ Mestrey[1]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. 6-Steve Sabo[3] ; 2. 17X-Dustin Keegan[4] ; 3. P51-Paul Brown Jr[5] ; 4. 13-Andy Keegan[6] ; 5. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[1] ; 6. 14T-Cody Truman[2]

A-Main 1 – (15 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[8] ; 2. 16-Jim Holcomb[10] ; 3. 6-Steve Sabo[4] ; 4. 4M-Jamie Miller[7] ; 5. 78-Austin Black[12] ; 6. 911-Cory McCaughey[11] ; 7. 13-Andy Keegan[1] ; 8. P51-Paul Brown Jr[6] ; 9. 27-Calob Crispen[13] ; 10. 17X-Dustin Keegan[2] ; 11. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[15] ; 12. 14T-Cody Truman[18] ; 13. 11-Austin Gibson[14] ; 14. 93B-Jrel Perry[19] ; 15. 75-Adam Dible[16] ; 16. 1X-Patrick Pinkston[17] ; 17. 5S-Brad Stuckey[9] ; 18. 26-Kyle Lagrou[3] ; 19. 55-DJ Mestrey[20] ; 20. 8KB-Kent Brewer[5]

Hard Charger: 16-Jim Holcomb +8