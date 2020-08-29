Paul Nienhiser Wins MOWA Feature at Tri-City Speedway

Midwest Open Wheel Association
Tri-City Speedway
Granite City, Illinois
Friday August 28, 2020
Heat Race #1:
1. 27-Carson McCarl
2. 47-Terry Babb
3. 51B-Joe B. Miller
4. 67K-Daison Pursley
5. 21X-Kameron Key
6. 10S-Jeremy Standridge
7. 1-Jeff Masson
Heat Race #2:
1. 65-Jordan Goldesberry
2. 96-Parker Price-Miller
3. 8S-Steve Short
4. 29X-Brayton Lynch
5. 56-Jeff Asher
6. 9T-Dylan Tuxhorn
7. 17*-Robbie Standridge
Heat Race #3:
1. 28K-Jason Keith
2. 9X-Paul Nienhiser
3. 6R-Ryan Bunton
4. 42-Cory Bruns
5. 83-Drew Marshall
6. 3A-Austin Odell
7. 57-George Crawford
Heat Race #4:
1. 21-Brinton Marvel
2. 3D-Mitchell Davis
3. 99W-Korey Weyant
4. 28-Luke Verardi
5. 44-Jeff Swindell
6. 22-Dustin Barks
7. 52F-Logan Faucon
B-Main:
1. 22-Dustin Barks
2. 56-Jeff Asher
3. 10S-Jeremy Standridge
4. 3A-Austin Odell
5. 52F-Logan Faucon
6. 17*-Robbie Standridge
7. 9T-Dylan Tuxhorn
8. 57-George Crawford
9. 28-Luke Verardi
10. 83-Drew Marshall
11. 1-Jeff Masson
A-Main:
1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser
2. 6R-Ryan Bunton
3. 96-Parker Price-Miller
4. 67K-Daison Pursley
5. 99W-Korey Weyant
6. 65-Jordan Goldesberry
7. 47-Terry Babb
8. 22-Dustin Barks
9. 27-Carson McCarl
10. 3D-Mitchell Davis
11. 21-Brinton Marvel
12. 28K-Jason Keith
13. 29X-Brayton Lynch
14. 56-Jeff Asher
15. 42-Cory Bruns
16. 51B-Joe B. Miller
17. 8S-Steve Short
18. 10S-Jeremy Standridge
19. 3A-Austin Odell
20. 21X-Kameron Key
21. 44-Jeff Swindell