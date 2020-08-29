Wilmot Raceway August 29 Cancelled

By Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Friday, August 28, 2020)–After consultation with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and based on the current curfew in Kenosha County which affects drivers, teams, fans and employees, Wilmot Raceway has decided to cancel the Saturday, August 29 race program.

John Cole of McHenry, IL, held a comfortable 51-point lead with 919 over second place and defending champion Ryan Johnson of Salem (868 points) heading into the division’s final point night which was scheduled August 29. Cole’s 2020 Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Car division championship is his first.. Dale Ehleiter of Union Grove finishes third with 847 points. David McKellips of Mt. Pleasant fourth with 768. Burlington’s Bradley Becker fifth with 743.

Labor Day weekend will see the final four 2020 season champions crowned on Saturday, September 5.

The IRA Lightning Sprints has the closest battle with a tie atop the standings. Ion Stear of Harvard, IL and Mike Neau of Pleasant Prairieeach have 637 points heading into the season finale. C.J. Malueg of Johnsburg, IL is within contention as well, third, 7 points back with 630. Nick Petska of Spring Grove, IL has a shot as well in fourth 16 points out with 621. Jeff Schmidt of Slinger and Shawn McGill of Fox Lake, IL are tied for fifth with 564.

Genoa City’s Mike Simons, in quest of his third track Modified championship, holds a 15-point lead over Sheboygan’s Joel Seegert, 1272-1257. New Berlin’s Brad McGuire is third with 1216. Genoa City’s Nick Simons fourth at 1150. Bristol’s John Dost fifth at 1039.

The street stocks is lead by Muskego’s Courtney Atkinson, chasing her first title in the division, by nine points, 946-937, over Pleasant Prairie’s Josh Gehrig. Pell Lake’s Cody Potter is third with 868. Brandon Mertes of Antioch, IL fourth with 801. Milwaukee’s Mark Baker fifth with 745.

Bristol’s Chris Klemko going for his first ever championship holds a 40-point advantage, 1252-1212, over defending champion Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, IL. Derek Crane of Waukegan, IL is third with 158. Allen Hafford of Beach Park, IL fourth with 1081. First year driver Ryan Marshall of Kansasville is fifth with 1076.

On Saturday, September 12, will be the annual Jim “Wildman” Watson Special for the Dirt King Late Models. In addition on the five-division non-Wilmot points program are the AutoMeter/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars. September 12 is the traditional huge bike giveaway for youngsters ages 16 and younger.

Grandstands open both nights at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing to follow.

For updates phone the trackside raceline 262-862-2090, check the track’s website wilmotraceway.com or the official Wilmot Raceway Facebook Page.