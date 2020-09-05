Galadja Wins Feature and Championship with GLTS

CRYSTAL, MI (September 5, 2020) — With the championship for the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints on the line Mike Galadja came up with one of the best performances of his sprint car career Saturday at Crystal Motor Speedway setting fast time and moving up from fourth starting position to win the main event.

The victory earned Galadja the 2020 GLTS season champoionship. Mark Irwin, Shawn Valenti, Steve Little, and Brian Ruhlman rounded out the top five.

Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

Crystal Motor Speedway

Crystal, Michigan

Saturday September 5, 2020

Qualifying

1. 2-Mike Galadja, 14.540[21]

2. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 14.720[20]

3. 10XS-Michael Burkin, 14.831[17]

4. 85-Shawn Valenti, 14.877[11]

5. 53-Steve Little, 14.961[9]

6. 25-Max Frank, 14.983[13]

7. 31-Jim Girard, 15.169[10]

8. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 15.173[18]

9. 10-Cody Howard, 15.190[6]

10. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 15.248[2]

11. 33-RJ Payne, 15.302[19]

12. 18-Mark Irwin, 15.574[1]

13. 89-Chris Pobanz, 15.662[3]

14. 2B-Tyler Bearden, 15.668[22]

15. 00-Joe Irwin, 15.775[7]

16. 007-Rick Irwin, 15.890[4]

17. 84-Kyle Poortenga, 15.912[5]

18. 54-Joel Hummel, 15.962[16]

19. 9H-Gary Hayward, 15.963[15]

20. 82-Don Simmons, 16.217[8]

21. 33A-Justin Powell, 16.738[14]

22. 4G-Kent Gardner, 17.240[12]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 85-Shawn Valenti[3]

2. 2-Mike Galadja[4]

3. 49-Brian Ruhlman[1]

4. 89-Chris Pobanz[5]

5. 007-Rick Irwin[6]

6. 31-Jim Girard[2]

7. 9H-Gary Hayward[7]

8. 4G-Kent Gardner[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[2]

2. 53-Steve Little[3]

3. 10S-Jay Steinebach[4]

4. 2B-Tyler Bearden[5]

5. 84-Kyle Poortenga[6]

6. 33-RJ Payne[1]

7. 82-Don Simmons[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Mark Irwin[1]

2. 10XS-Michael Burkin[4]

3. 10-Cody Howard[2]

4. 25-Max Frank[3]

5. 00-Joe Irwin[5]

6. 54-Joel Hummel[6]

7. 33A-Justin Powell[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 2-Mike Galadja[4]

2. 18-Mark Irwin[3]

3. 85-Shawn Valenti[1]

4. 53-Steve Little[5]

5. 49-Brian Ruhlman[7]

6. 10XS-Michael Burkin[6]

7. 10S-Jay Steinebach[8]

8. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[2]

9. 25-Max Frank[12]

10. 10-Cody Howard[9]

11. 89-Chris Pobanz[10]

12. 007-Rick Irwin[13]

13. 84-Kyle Poortenga[14]

14. 00-Joe Irwin[15]

15. 54-Joel Hummel[18]

16. 33-RJ Payne[17]

17. 82-Don Simmons[20]

18. 9H-Gary Hayward[19]

19. 4G-Kent Gardner[22]

20. 31-Jim Girard[16]

21. 33A-Justin Powell[21]

22. 2B-Tyler Bearden[11]