GAS CITY & KOKOMO TO HOST USAC SPRINT-MIDGET “DOUBLE DOUBLE” SEPT. 25-26

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (September 8, 2020)………For the first time ever in series history, back-to-back nights of USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car and USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget doubleheaders greet the dirt tracks of the Hoosier state for the Indiana Donor Network Driven2SaveLives “Double Double” on Friday, Sept. 25, at Gas City I-69 Speedway and on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Kokomo Speedway.

Each night of racing at the “Double Double” will feature a pair of $5,000-to-win events for both the sprint cars and midgets. The upcoming “Double Double” marks unprecedented territory as never before have the two series teamed up for doubleheaders on consecutive days on multiple dirt tracks in the state of Indiana.

The last doubleheader of any sort for USAC’s National Sprint Car and Midget series on a dirt track in Indiana came 17 years ago in 2003 at Lawrenceburg. Furthermore, a USAC National Sprint Car and National Midget doubleheader has never before taken place at either Gas City or Kokomo.

Gas City has hosted 34 previous USAC National Sprint Car events and 14 with the Midgets on its quarter-mile track. Logan Seavey won the most recent Sprint race back in July while Kyle Larson scored the Midget feature win in June.

Meanwhile, Kokomo’s history with USAC dates to the club’s origins in 1956, with 73 previous USAC National Midget events held as well as 66 with the Sprints. Tanner Thorson triumphed in Midget competition there in June while Kyle Cummins (twice), C.J. Leary and Tyler Courtney have won USAC Sprint races at the quarter mile in 2020.

The last USAC National Sprint/Midget, points-paying double of any kind in Indiana occurred in 2009 on the paved oval at Salem. The most recent USAC National points-paying Sprint/Midget doubleheader on two-straight calendar days came in 1990 at Winchester on Saturday and Salem on Sunday.

Tickets for the 2020 Indiana Donor Network Driven2SaveLives “Double-Double” will be available at www.usactickets.com. Times and more details on these events will become available soon on USAC’s social media outlets and on the series’ official website at www.usacracing.com.