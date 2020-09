(September 15, 2020) — The World Series Sprintcars tour announced on Tuesday their 2020/2021 campaign has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

WSS officials made the news official on Tuesday citing not having a time frame that the Western Australia Border will be opened combined with uncertainty about timelines for public events in Victoria and Queensland making it impossible to set a schedule.

The WSS tour plans on a return for the 2021-2022 campaign.