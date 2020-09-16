Kyle Larson Wins the Weldon Sterner Memorial at Lincoln Speedway

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (September 16, 2020) — Kyle Larson continued to roll through the open wheel world dominating the Weldon Sterner Memorial Wednesday night at Lincoln Speedway. The win was Larson’s 26th open wheel victory of the year and 37th overall during the 2020 season. Larson also received an automatic bid into Saturday’s $20,000 to win Dirt Classic.
Larson started on the front row and led all 33 laps in route to the feature victory. Larson had some pressure near the halfway mark of the feature as lapped traffic was coming into play. Larson was able to clear three slower cars though and put distance between himself and Abreu. Larson then pulled away after a restart with four laps to go for the victory.
Lance Dewease and Rico Abreu traded second place with Abreu getting by Dewease during the final restart to take second position. Dewease, Aaron Reutzel and Anthony Macri rounded out the top five.
Weldon Sterner Memorial
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Wednesday September 16, 2020
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifying Flight #1:
1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.436
2. 57-Kyle Larson, 13.588
3. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 13.599
4. 69K-Lance Dewease, 13.695
5. 11T-T.J. Stutts, 13.719
6. 1X-Chad Trout, 13.778
7. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 13.825
8. 19M-Landon Myers, 13.839
9. 35o-Steve Owings, 13.857
10. 24-Lucas Wolfe, 13.921
11. 2W-Glendon Forsythe, 13.928
12. 8D-Billy Dietrich, 13.996
13. W20-Greg Wilson, 14.011
14. 99M-Kyle Moody, 14.067
15. 49H-Bradley Howard, 14.087
16. 23-Chris Arnold, 14.151
17. 19-Troy Wagaman, 14.215
18. 90-Jordan Givler, 14.294
19. 44-Dylan Norris, 14.374
20. 16A-Aaron Bollinger, 14.442
Qualfying Flight #2:
1. 24R-Rico Abreu, 13.646
2. 39M-Anthony Macri
3. 18-Gio Scelzi, 13.687
4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 13.730
5. 69M-Brian Montieth, 13.794
6. 21B-Brian Brown, 13.827
7. 20-Tanner Thorson, 13.879
8. 17-Ian Madsen, 13.917
9. 10X-Ryan Smith, 13.918
10. 87-Alan Krimes, 13.956
11. 88-Brandon Rahmer, 14.002
12. 69-Tim Glatfelter, 14.022
13. 5E-Tim Wagaman, 14.022
14. 59-Jimmy Siegel, 14.023
15. 48-Danny Dietrich, 14.088
16. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 14.120
17. 16C-Matt Campbell, 14.124
18. 5M-Brent Marks, 14.154
19. 15-Adam Wilt, 14.269
Heat Race #1:
1. 11T-T.J. Stutts
2. 2M-Kerry Madsen
3. 87R-Aaron Reutzel
4. 51-Freddie Rahmer
5. 2W-Glendon Forsythe
6. 35o-Steve Owings
7. W20-Greg Wilson
8. 19-Troy Wagaman
9. 44-Dylan Norris
10. 49H-Bradley Howard
Heat Race #2:
1. 69K-Lance Dewease
2. 19M-Landon Myers
3. 57-Kyle Larson
4. 1X-Chad Trout
5. 99M-Kyle Moody
6. 24-Lucas Wolfe
7. 8d-Billy Dietrich
8. 90-Jordan Givler
9. 23-Chris Arnold
10. 16A-Aaron Bollinger
Heat Race #3:
1. 69M-Brian Montieth
2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi
3. 24R-Rico Abreu
4. 20-Tanner Thorson
5. 88-Brandon Rahmer
6. 10X-Ryan Smith
7. 5E-Tim Wagaman
8. 15-Adam Wilt
9. 48-Danny Dietrich
10. 16C-Matt Campbell
Heat Race #4:
1. 21-Brian Brown
2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss
3. 39M-Anthony Macri
4. 17-Ian Madsen
5. 87-Alan Krimes
6. 69-Tim Glatfelter
7. 5M-Brent Marks
8. 59-Jimmy Siegel
9. 91-Kyle Reinhardt
B-Main:
1. 10X-Ryan Smith
2. 5M-Brent Marks
3. 69-Tim Glatfelter
4. 48-Danny Dietrich
5. 24-Lucas Wolfe
6. 35o-Steve Owings
7. 19-Troy Wagaman
8. 59-Jimmy Siegel
9. W20-Greg Wilson
10. 23-Chris Arnold
11. 90-Jordan Givler
12. 44-Dylan Norris
13. 91-Kyle Reinhardt
14. 49H-Bradley Howard
15. 5E-Tim Wagaman
16. 8D-Billy Dietrich
17. 15-Adam Wilt
18. 16C-Matt Campbell
19. 16A-Aaron Bollinger
A-Main:
1. 57-Kyle Larson
2. 24R-Rico Abreu
3. 69K-Lance Dewease
4. 87R-Aaron Reutzel
5. 39M-Anthony Macri
6. 11T-T.J. Stutts
7. 51-Freddie Rahmer
8. 2M-Kerry Madsen
9. 5M-Brent Marks
10. 18-Gio Scelzi
11. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss
12. 48-Danny Dietrich
13. 88-Brandon Rahmer
14. 20-Tanner Thorson
15. 1X-Chad Trout
16. 19M-Landon Myers
17. 17-Ian Madsen
18. 69M-Brian Montieth
19. 87-Alan Krimes
20. 10X-Ryan Smith
21. 99M-Kyle Moody
22. 2W-Glendon Forsythe
23. 69-Tim Glatfelter
24. 21B-Brian Brown