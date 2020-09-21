Slick Woody’s Cornhole Company Ups Purse for World of Outlaws at Wayne County

By Nick Graziano

ORRVILLE, OH — Sept. 21, 2020 — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to Ohio’s Wayne County Speedway on Friday night for the first time since 1985, and the Buckeye State’s Slick Woody’s Cornhole Company is joining the event to add extra incentives.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars at Wayne County presented by Slick Woody’s Cornhole Company will now be $15,000 to win and it guarantees all Feature starters will earn at least $1,000. Plus, the fifth-place finisher in the Last Chance Showdown will earn an extra $200.

“Returning to Wayne County on Friday night will be exciting, and now having Slick Woody’s Cornhole Company join the event and reward the drivers makes it even more special,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “It’s a perfect combination of The Greatest Show on Dirt and the greatest cornhole boards available.”

North Canton, Ohio-based Slick Woody’s Cornhole Company since 2009 manufactures both regulation and tailgate size cornhole boards from Baltic birch wood, making them the smoothest and flattest on the market. A proprietary process to adhere a vinyl layer on top of the boards offers consistent play no matter the temperature or humidity.

For more on Slick Woody’s Cornhole Company, go to SlickWoodys.com.

Click here to get tickets to the Fri., Sept. 25 event.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all of the action live on DIRTVision.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: Drydene (Official Motor Oil), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Morton Buildings (Official Building), NOS Energy (Official Energy Product), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider) and VP Racing Fuels (Official Racing Fuel); contingency sponsors include ARP Automotive Racing Products, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, DART, and KSE Racing Products ; manufacturer sponsors include FireAde, Intercomp, Racing Electronics, and TNT Rescue.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.