Valvoline Raceway Season Postponed With Review in November

(SEPTEMBER 22, 2020) — Valvoline Raceway announced that the 2020-2021 racing schedules has been postponed due to restrictions in place from the COVID-19 outbreak. Officials from the track cited border closures and regional restrictions due to the COVID-19 situation along with rules that all sporting venues are bound by with the COVID Industry Safety Plan. Valvoline Raceway officials will reevaluate the situation in November and release their action plan along with a new calendar for the 2020/2021 season.

This season is scheduled to be the last at Valvoline Raceway as the property is scheduled to become a Sydney Metro West maintenance facility for public transit. A new Speedway facility in the Sydney area is proposed as part of a Eastern Creek Motorsport Precinct for a variety of different racing disciplines