OCTOBER 17TH USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR MAKE UP RACE ANNOUNCED AT PETALUMA

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 22, 2020… United States Auto Club (USAC) Western Director Chris Kearns has announced that the cancelled September 12th USAC West Coast Sprint Car race at Petaluma will be made up on Saturday, October 17th. The show will be a special non-points event and a special thanks goes to track promoter Rick Faeth and Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds management for making the race possible. At press time, the grandstands will be closed to the public and a live pay per view internet broadcast will be available at floracing.com.

The September 12th race was cancelled due to hazardous air quality in the area from nearby fires.

Series officials are looking for sponsors to add bonuses and increase the night’s purse. As this writing goes to press, The October 17th race will pay $800-to-win, $400-for-2nd, $300-for 3rd, $250-for-4th, $200-for 5th, and $100-to-start. To limit person to person contact during the night, all racers must purchase their license / membership ahead of the event at usacracing.com or usaclicense.com. In addition, the entry fee will be taken from the night’s winnings.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at westcoastsprintcars.com and usacracing.com. Petaluma Speedway requires cars to run either the Flowmaster 53545-10 or Spin Tech 1545P mufflers. Tarps are mandatory under all racecars in the pit area and must stick out at least one foot at each side.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will make their series debut at Placerville Speedway on Saturday, October 10th.

The USAC Western States and Bay Cities Racing Association (BCRA) Midgets will battle at Petaluma on October 3rd and 24th. Both shows encompass the West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame Challenge mini-series.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SPECIAL EVENTS:

DATE-TRACK-LOCATION

October 10: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA (Non-Points)

October 17: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA (Non-Points)