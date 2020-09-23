RacinBoys Streaming URSS Doubleheader and Creek County Speedway Weekly Show This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Sept. 22, 2020) – RacinBoys All Access members will be able to listen to a trio of live audio broadcasts this weekend.

A POWRi Lucas Oil United Rebel Sprint Series doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday at WaKeeney Speedway in WaKeeney, Kan., will have a live audio broadcast along with the weekly racing program featuring a handful of classes at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Saturday.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live Pay-Per-View video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and it also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription. The coverage is brought to you by Lucas Oil Products, which is the title sponsor for all RacinBoys live events and studio shows this year.

Additionally, the next episode of RacinBoys’ PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast airs this Saturday.

The free show, which airs on the RacinBoys website, Facebook Live and YouTube TV channels, focuses on grass-roots racing by providing instant updates and unique access, including Victory Lane interviews, correspondent connections and cut-ins to Pay-Per-View videos, from races around the country.

Featured action this Saturday includes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pa.; the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint League and USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series at Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Ind.; the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Knox Dale, Pa.; the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series at Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Ind.; and ASCS regional competition at El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, Colo., among other events across the country.

PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast is seeking correspondents to provide updates for tracks and series across the country. To learn more about becoming a correspondent, email RacinBoys@RacinBoys.com.