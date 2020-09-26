Wise, Ingle, and Weaver Win Features at Fremont

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Zeb Wise accomplished something Saturday, Sept. 26 that young sprint car drivers aren’t supposed to do – win at the historic Fremont Speedway in his first year of winged sprint car racing. Wise, 17, from Angola, Indiana, took the lead from the drop of the green and led all 30 laps of the Ti22 Performance FAST Series feature for his first career win at “The Track That Action Built” on Union Trades Night.

“Sam (McGhee) had the super tune on this thing. We lost a few crew guys the last weekend so to come back with just me my dad, Sam and Mike McGhee…it’s pretty special to be standing here,” said Wise in the Engine Pro Victory Lane.

“Tonight was one of the more technical race tracks I’ve seen here. Last time I was here I got one stolen away from me on the last corner and I wasn’t going to let that happen again. I kind of sold out on the top there and it worked out,” added Wise beside his Mike McGhee and Associates/Sundollar Restoration/Specialty Rigging/Pro Cup Racing Experience backed #11

Lima, Ohio’s Dustin Ingle lost the lead on a restart with seven laps to go in the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature. But he didn’t lose his cool, stayed focused on his high side line and drove back into the lead with four laps to go and went on to claim his first ever sprint car win.

“I kept telling myself don’t give up on the top…keep beating it down. I made a couple of mistakes there with a couple to go and tried to be smooth and close it out. This is the first win in my career in a sprint car,” said an elated Dustin Ingle beside his Gross & Sons Custom Millwork, Gils Trucking, Smugglers Cove Campground backed 2DI.

Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver admits he’s had a lot of lady luck on his side during a spectacular 2020 season. It continued Saturday. Weaver, who started 15th, was running third when a caution flew with 11 laps to go. That wiped out a five second lead Jamie Miller had built up. On the restart Weaver took second and Miller got a flat tire with seven laps to go, handing the lead to Weaver who drove to his seventh win of the year at Fremont Speedway.

It was Weaver’s 14th total victory of 2020 and was the 58th of his career at Fremont Speedway placing him in a tie with Jim Linder for fifth on the track’s all-time win list.

“I just took it easy….man luck was on my side. Jim Linder is one of the greats. I’m just an average racer plucking away at some 305 wins at the end of my career. Jim and Mark Keegan they were on top of their game back then running against the best that were around. Good to be up there on the list but it’s not the same. I had 16 wins in one year but I was a lot younger,” said Weaver beside his B&B Drain Services, M&L Excavating, Hampshire Engines backed #1W.

John Ivy and Wise brought the field to green for the 30 lap FAST feature with Wise gaining the advantage over Ivy, Travis Philo, DJ Foos and Craig Mintz. Wise began to pull away but a red flag on lap six kept the field close.

On the restart Wise again built his lead while Ivy, Philo, Mintz, Nate Dussel and Foos battled hard for second. At the half-way point Wise held an over two second lead with Philo, Dussel, Ivy and Mintz waging a fantastic battle for second.

With eight laps to go, Ivy, Dussel and Cole Macedo tangled while battling for fifth whipping out Wise’s lead. On the restart Wise again pulled away while Philo and Mintz battled for second. Wise drove away to the win with Mintz getting around Philo on the last lap for second. Foos and Tyler Gunn rounded out the top five.

Ingle and Isaac Chapple brought the field to green for the 25-lap BOSS feature with Ingle gaining the slight advantage over Chappel, Cody White, Trey Jacobs, Luke Hall, Ricky Peterson and Dallas Hewitt. Ingle and Chapple raced side by side the opening three laps with Jacobs, making his first non-wing sprint car start, riding comfortably in third.

Ingle built up a nearly three second lead when the caution flew with seven laps to go. On the ensuing restart Chappel drove under Ingle to take the lead with Hall, Hewitt and Peterson racing each other hard for third. Ingle stayed committed to the high groove and drove back into the lead on lap 21 with Chappel now having to deal with Hall, Hewitt and Peterson.

Ingle hit his marks perfectly the closing laps and took the win over Hewitt who had won the previous two appearances of BOSS at Fremont, Hall, Chappel and Jacobs rounding out the top five.

Brandon Moore and Jamie Miller paced the field to green for the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 A-main with Miller gaining the advantage over Moore, Seth Schneider, Matt Foos, Logan Riehl and Larry Kingseed.

Miller built his lead to nearly two seconds by lap four with Moore, Foos, Schneider, Kyle Capodice and Kingseed in pursuit. Weaver, who started 15th was up to seventh in just five laps. Miller raced into heavy lapped traffic by the 10th circuit with Moore, Foos, Weaver and Schneider giving chase.

Miller’s lead was over five seconds when the caution flew on lap 14. On the restart Weaver drove around Moore for second Miller jumped the cushion in turn four on lap 18 and ended up going to the pits with a flat tire on lap 18, handing the lead to Weaver.

Weaver pulled away the remaining seven laps to score the win with Foos, Mike Keegan, Moore and Kingseed rounding out the top five.

Fremont Speedway

Union Trades Night

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020

410 Sprints – Ti22 FAST

Qualifying

1.09-Craig Mintz, 12.612; 2.11-Zeb Wise, 12.696; 3.5R-Byron Reed, 12.716; 4.22B-Ryan Broughton, 12.781; 5.5T-Travis Philo, 12.791; 6.1-Nate Dussel, 12.800; 7.16-DJ Foos, 12.818; 8.9J-Dean Jacobs, 12.835; 9.77I-John Ivy, 12.881; 10.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 12.930; 11.8M-TJ Michael, 12.934; 12.23-Cole Macedo, 12.934; 13.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.965; 14.97-Max Stambaugh, 12.992; 15.83x-Nate Reeser, 13.014; 16.99-Skylar Gee, 13.055; 17.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.064; 18.27z-Zane DeVault, 13.093; 19.2-Ricky Peterson, 13.100; 20.2L-Landon LaLonde, 13.111; 21.15-Mitch Harble, 13.115; 22.2+-Brian Smith, 13.119; 23.14-Chad Wilson, 13.180; 24.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.194; 25.5-Jordan Harble, 13.208; 26.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.257; 27.4T-Josh Turner, 13.371; 28.W20-Greg Wilson, 13.435; 29.5J-Jake Hesson, 13.486; 30.9G-Cody Gardener, 13.493; 31.7T-Troy Vaccaro, 13.521; 32.20-Danial Burkhart, 13.527; 33.19Z-Wyatt Zimmerman, 13.582; 34.21J-Jeffrey Neubert, 14.671;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Travis Philo[2] ; 2. 09-Craig Mintz[4] ; 3. 8M-TJ Michael[1] ; 4. 99-Skylar Gee[5] ; 5. 2L-Landon LaLonde[6] ; 6. 14-Chad Wilson[7] ; 7. 5J-Jake Hesson[8] ; 8. 21J-Jeffrey Neubert[9]

Heat 2, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 11-Zeb Wise[4] ; 2. 22B-Ryan Broughton[3] ; 3. 9J-Dean Jacobs[2] ; 4. 2+-Brian Smith[6] ; 5. 83x-Nate Reeser[1] ; 6. 27z-Zane DeVault[5] ; 7. W20-Greg Wilson[7] ; 8. 19Z-Wyatt Zimmerman[8]

Heat 3, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 1-Nate Dussel[4] ; 2. 23-Cole Macedo[2] ; 3. 77I-John Ivy[3] ; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6] ; 5. 2-Ricky Peterson[5] ; 6. 9G-Cody Gardener[8] ; 7. 22M-Dan McCarron[7] ; 8. 20-Danial Burkhart[9] ; 9. 97-Max Stambaugh[1]

Heat 4, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 68G-Tyler Gunn[2] ; 2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[1] ; 3. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[3] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[4] ; 5. 15-Mitch Harble[5] ; 6. 5-Jordan Harble[6] ; 7. 4T-Josh Turner[7] ; 8. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[8]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 83x-Nate Reeser[2] ; 2. 2L-Landon LaLonde[1] ; 3. 27z-Zane DeVault[4] ; 4. W20-Greg Wilson[6] ; 5. 5R-Byron Reed[9] ; 6. 5J-Jake Hesson[5] ; 7. 14-Chad Wilson[3] ; 8. 19Z-Wyatt Zimmerman[8]

B-Main 2 – (10 Laps)

1. 2-Ricky Peterson[1] ; 2. 15-Mitch Harble[2] ; 3. 97-Max Stambaugh[9] ; 4. 9G-Cody Gardener[3] ; 5. 4T-Josh Turner[6] ; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[5] ; 7. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[8] ; 8. 20-Danial Burkhart[7] ; 9. 5-Jordan Harble[4]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 11-Zeb Wise[2] ; 2. 09-Craig Mintz[5] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[3] ; 5. 68G-Tyler Gunn[7] ; 6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[13] ; 7. 22B-Ryan Broughton[6] ; 8. 9J-Dean Jacobs[12] ; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker[16] ; 10. 8M-TJ Michael[11] ; 11. 15-Mitch Harble[20] ; 12. 97-Max Stambaugh[22] ; 13. 2+-Brian Smith[15] ; 14. 23-Cole Macedo[9] ; 15. 3J-Trey Jacobs[10] ; 16. 1-Nate Dussel[8] ; 17. 99-Skylar Gee[14] ; 18. 2-Ricky Peterson[18] ; 19. 27z-Zane DeVault[21] ; 20. 2L-Landon LaLonde[19] ; 21. 77I-John Ivy[1] ; 22. 83x-Nate Reeser[17]

Hard Charger: 97-Max Stambaugh +10

B.O.S.S Non-Wing

Qualifying

1.26W-Cody White, 14.879; 2.9N-Luke Hall, 14.953; 3.2DI-Dustin Ingle, 14.984; 4.18-Dallas Hewitt, 15.027; 5.23s-Kyle Simon, 15.059; 6.68G-Tyler Gunn, 15.175; 7.0-Steve Irwin, 15.221; 8.52-Isaac Chapple, 15.278; 9.16-DJ Foos, 15.280; 10.3J-Trey Jacobs, 15.330; 11.24L-Lee Underwood, 15.344; 12.53-Steve Little, 15.413; 13.26-Jamie Miller, 15.431; 14.33M-Matt Westfall, 15.435; 15.18D-Bobby Distel, 15.562; 16.9x-Ricky Peterson, 15.564; 17.5M-Mike Moore, 15.725; 18.20R-Tayte Williamson, 15.831; 19.1H-Zeth Sabo, 15.966; 20.7m-Brandon Moore, 16.447; 21.31L-Buddy Lowther, 16.501; 22.13-Jeremy Duposki, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 9x-Ricky Peterson[1] ; 2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[4] ; 3. 53-Steve Little[3] ; 4. 5M-Mike Moore[5] ; 5. 18D-Bobby Distel[2] ; 6. 20R-Tayte Williamson[6] ; 7. 7m-Brandon Moore[7] ; 8. 31L-Buddy Lowther[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 9N-Luke Hall[4] ; 2. 18-Dallas Hewitt[2] ; 3. 23s-Kyle Simon[1] ; 4. 68G-Tyler Gunn[5] ; 5. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[3] ; 6. 16-DJ Foos[6] ; 7. 24L-Lee Underwood[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 52-Isaac Chapple[2] ; 2. 0-Steve Irwin[3] ; 3. 33M-Matt Westfall[5] ; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[1] ; 5. 26W-Cody White[4] ; 6. 1H-Zeth Sabo[6] ; 7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[1] ; 2. 18-Dallas Hewitt[7] ; 3. 9N-Luke Hall[6] ; 4. 52-Isaac Chapple[2] ; 5. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3] ; 6. 9x-Ricky Peterson[5] ; 7. 68G-Tyler Gunn[13] ; 8. 0-Steve Irwin[8] ; 9. 26W-Cody White[4] ; 10. 33M-Matt Westfall[11] ; 11. 26-Jamie Miller[14] ; 12. 16-DJ Foos[17] ; 13. 23s-Kyle Simon[10] ; 14. 53-Steve Little[9] ; 15. 5M-Mike Moore[12] ; 16. 7m-Brandon Moore[19] ; 17. 24L-Lee Underwood[20] ; 18. 1H-Zeth Sabo[18] ; 19. 18D-Bobby Distel[15] ; 20. 13-Jeremy Duposki[21] ; 21. 20R-Tayte Williamson[16] ; 22. 31L-Buddy Lowther[22]

Hard Charger: 68G-Tyler Gunn +6

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.26-Jamie Miller, 13.533; 2.X-Mike Keegan, 13.633; 3.36-Seth Schneider, 13.702; 4.19R-Steve Rando, 13.727; 5.12F-Matt Foos, 13.736; 6.97-Kyle Peters, 13.771; 7.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 13.835; 8.9-Logan Riehl, 13.881; 9.1W-Paul Weaver, 13.885; 10.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.889; 11.47-Matt Lucius, 13.913; 12.99-Alvin Roepke, 13.943; 13.5-Kody Brewer, 13.990; 14.21x-Dustin Stroup, 13.999; 15.Z10-Brandon Moore, 14.027; 16.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.033; 17.29-Rich Farmer, 14.046; 18.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.072; 19.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.263; 20.51-Garrett Craine, 14.277; 21.3V-Chris Verda, 14.332; 22.13-Jeremy Duposki, 14.693;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[2] ; 2. 97-Kyle Peters[1] ; 3. X-Mike Keegan[4] ; 4. 99-Alvin Roepke[5] ; 5. 21x-Dustin Stroup[6] ; 6. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 7. 3X-Brandon Riehl[8] ; 8. 29-Rich Farmer[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 47-Matt Lucius[1] ; 2. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[2] ; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 5. 3V-Chris Verda[6] ; 6. 5-Kody Brewer[5]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 12-Kyle Capodice[2] ; 2. 9-Logan Riehl[4] ; 3. Z10-Brandon Moore[1] ; 4. 61-Tyler Shullick[5] ; 5. 1W-Paul Weaver[3] ; 6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6] ; 7. 51-Garrett Craine[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[15] ; 2. 12F-Matt Foos[5] ; 3. X-Mike Keegan[10] ; 4. Z10-Brandon Moore[1] ; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[6] ; 6. 21x-Dustin Stroup[13] ; 7. 19R-Steve Rando[16] ; 8. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 9. 99-Alvin Roepke[11] ; 10. 61-Tyler Shullick[12] ; 11. 97-Kyle Peters[9] ; 12. 9-Logan Riehl[4] ; 13. 5-Kody Brewer[17] ; 14. 3X-Brandon Riehl[19] ; 15. 29-Rich Farmer[21] ; 16. X15-Kasey Ziebold[18] ; 17. 13-Jeremy Duposki[22] ; 18. 51-Garrett Craine[20] ; 19. 26-Jamie Miller[2] ; 20. 12-Kyle Capodice[7] ; 21. 47-Matt Lucius[8] ; 22. 3V-Chris Verda[14]

Hard Charger: 1W-Paul Weaver +14