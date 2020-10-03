Photo Gallery: Fall Festival of Speed at Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Dave Darland. (Bill Miller photo) Dave Darland following his victory on Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Adam Taylor won the USAC Regional Midget Car feature on Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Dave Darland. (Bill Miller photo) Dave Darland with his family and crew in victory lane on Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Ethan Barrow won the 305 sprint car feature on Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Dave Darland following his victory on Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Related Stories: Photo Gallery: Jerry Gappens Sr. Memorial at Gas City I-69 Speedway USAC National Sprint Car Series Adds Gas City Date on September 7th Photo Gallery: USAC at Gas City Photo Gallery: Gas City I-69 Speedway Photo Gallery: Gas City I-69 Speedway Fall Festival of SpeedGas City I-69 SpeedwayPhoto Gallery