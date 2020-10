WEST MEMPHIS, AR (October 9, 2020) — The Flip Flop 50 scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Riverside International Speedway featuring the United Sprint Car Series and Mid-South Sprint Car Association has been postponed due to inclement weather. The event will now take place on October 30-31, 2020. In addition to the races there will be a Halloween Trick or Treat for children, a costume contest, and fireworks.