Luke Hall Wins Saturday Portion of “Roll the Dice” at I-96

Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
I-96 Speedway
Lake Odessa, Michigan
Saturday October 10, 2020
Qualifying:
1. 24S-Landon Simon, 15.936
2. 5-Max Adams, 15.938
3. 33M-Matt Westfall, 16.100
4. 24-Lee Underwood, 16.194
5. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr, 16.285
6. 85-Dustin Daggett, 16.424
7. 0-Steve Irwin, 16.424
8. 25-Max Frank 16.660
9. 9N-Luke Hall, 16.689
10. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 16.742
11. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 16.819
12. 53-Steve Little, 16.841
13. 5M-Mike Moore, 16.957
14. 2-Mike Galjda, 17.106
15. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 17.177
16. 31-Jim Girard, 17.210
17. 00-Joey Irwin, 17.533
18. 2S-Doug Stepke, 17.562
19. 82-Don Simmons, 18.228
20. 4G-Kent Gardner, 18.248
21. 10-Cody Howard, 20.175
Heat Race #1:
1. 0-Steve Irwin
2. 24S-Landon Simon
3. 24-Lee Underwood
4. 3A-Mike Astrauskas
5. 10-Cody Howard
6. 5M-Mike Moore
7. 31-Jim Girard
8. 82-Don Simmons
Heat Race #2:
1. 5-Max Adams
2. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr.
3. 10S-Jay Steinebach
4. 25-Max Frank
5. 00-Joey Irwin
6. 4G-Kent Gardner
Heat Race #3:
1. 9N-Luke Hall
2. 33M-Matt Westfall
3. 85-Dustin Daggett
4. 53-Steve Little
5. 49-Brian Ruhlman
6. 2S-Doug Stepke
7. 33A-Rod Payne
Feature:
1. 9N-Luke Hall
2. 5-Max Adams
3. 33M-Matt Westfall
4. 24-Lee Underwood
5. 0-Steve Irwin
6. 85-Dustin Daggett
7. 49-Brian Ruhlman
8. 53-Steve Little
9. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr.
10. 3A-Mike Astrauskas
11. 2-Mike Galajda
12. 10S-Jay Steinebach
13. 5M-Mike Moore
14. 25-Max Frank
15. 00-Joey Irwin
16. 31-Jim Girard
17. 4G-Kent Gardner
18. 82-Don Simmons
19. 24S-Landon Simon
20. 10-Cody Howard
21. 2S-Doug Stepke
22. 33A-Rod Payne