PETALUMA HOSTS USAC WESTERN STATES & BCRA MIDGET CHALLENGE RACE #1

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 13, 2020… After a torrid battle at Placerville, the “mighty midgets” of the USAC Western States and Bay Cities Racing Association will clash at Petaluma Speedway this Saturday, October 17th. Promoted by Rick Faeth, the co-sanctioned special event / non-point race will also feature the USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars, WMR Western Midgets, and 600 Micro Sprints. The Pit Gates will open at noon, the GRANDSTANDS ARE CLOSED, Practice starts at 5:00pm, and Racing at “The Fastest 3/8 Mile Dirt Oval in Northern California” will begin at 6:00pm. For event information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE). Floracing.com will broadcast a pay per view live stream over the internet.

Originally cancelled on September 6th from a request by the Mayor of Petaluma and then again on October 3rd by hazardous air quality from nearby fires, Saturday’s show will be the first of two “West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame Challenge” races. Extra prize money will be up for grabs to the top-five drivers in points from the October 17th and 24th events at Petaluma. The mini-series will pay $1,000-to-win, $700-for-2nd, $500-for-3rd, $350-for-4th, and $250-for-5th. To be eligible, racers must be members in good standing with either USAC or BCRA. Points will be tallied using the USAC championship point schedule and ties will be broken by the October 24th qualifying times. If the October 24th show is cancelled, the prize money will be halved and awarded by the October 17th points. Ties are broken by qualifying results. A special thanks goes to the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame, Ken Clapp, and everyone behind the scenes for their generous support. For more information on the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame, visit westcoaststockcarhalloffame.com.

Series officials are looking for sponsors to add bonuses and increase the night’s purse. As this writing goes to press, Saturday’s event will pay $600-to-win, $300-for-2nd, $250-for 3rd, $200-for-4th, $150-for 5th, and $100-to-start. To limit person to person contact during the night, all USAC racers must purchase their license / membership ahead of the event at usacracing.com or usaclicense.com. In addition, the entry fee will be taken from the night’s winnings.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– PETALUMA SPEEDWAY HAS A MANDATORY COMPETITOR COVID-19 WAIVER FORM AT petaluma-speedway.com/covid-waiver.

– 2020 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272730-78 *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS & DRAG LINK STRAPS ARE MANDATORY.

– PETALUMA TARP RULE: Tarps are mandatory at Petaluma under all race cars in the pit area. The tarps must stick out at least one foot on each side.

Since October 6, 2012, the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds has hosted ten USAC Western States Midget races and five different drivers have claimed victory. Ronnie Gardner and Alex Schutte lead all drivers with three wins with Gardner, the five-time champion, setting the 1-lap track record of 14.200 on October 5, 2013. When the series last visited Petaluma on July 18th, Schutte outdueled Austin Liggett to score the ninth victory of his career. The series win list at Petaluma Speedway is at the end of this release.

Last Saturday at the “Prospector Pandemonium,” Scotty Farmer (Brisbane, Australia) earned his first series win at Placerville Speedway. Racing the famed Six8 Motorsports’ #68 PAC Springs / Wilwood Disc Brake Stewart, Farmer took the checkered flags ahead of Brody Fuson, hard charger C.J. Sarna, Frankie Guerrini, fast qualifier Shannon McQueen, Dylan Ito, Alex Schutte, Ashlyn Rodriguez, Randi Pankratz, and Floyd Alvis.

Petaluma Speedway is located on the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, California at 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Due to the local health department regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the GRANDSTANDS ARE CLOSED for the event. For more information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE).

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks AMSOIL, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloSports has USAC Western States Midget live videos and on demand coverage available for purchase at floracing.com.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: *1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto, 2019-Robert Dalby.

2020 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 1-Scotty Farmer, 1-Alex Schutte.

PETALUMA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 3-Ronnie Gardner, 3-Alex Schutte, 2-Michael Faccinto, 1-Maria Cofer, 1-Shane Golobic.